Beach hosts McKendree for midweek game

Eastern Illinois (0-5, 0-4 OVC) vs. McKendree(0-9)

Tuesday, March 28, 1:00 PM CT OF THE STUD:The Eastern Illinois beach volleyball team returns to Sister City Park, hosting the McKendreeBearcats for a weekday game. This is the first of two home games the Panthers will have this week (Sunday, April 2 vs. Lindenwood). EIU kicks off their double encounter at 1 p.m. CT with the No. 5 clutch on lane one. Eastern looks set to earn their first win in the program’s history. OVC PRE-SEASON STANDINGS:UT Martin was selected to finish first in the OVC after earning 10 of 12 first place votes by head coaches and communications directors. The Skyhawks won their first-ever OVC Championship last season after going 17-9 with a 6-2 OVC record. Chattanooga finished second in the voting after receiving two first-place votes. Morehead State was picked to finish just ahead of the Panthers at three, while freshman programs Tennessee Tech and Lindenwood were picked to finish fifth and sixth, respectively. Eastern Illinois was selected to finish fourth in the Ohio Valley Conference during the 2023 beach volleyball season. The Panthers finished fifth during their inaugural season last season. LAST TIME OUT:Beach volleyball opened conference play last weekend as they traveled to their first of two Ohio Valley Conference Weekends of the season. The Panthers battled hard all four games this weekend. During a heavy 4-1 loss in their opening game against freshman program Tennessee Tech, Tori Mohesky And Giovana Larregui Lopez won the lone dual in three sets with scores of 21-19, 19-21 and 15-13. Ella Collins And Emily Wilcox also went to three sets in the number five spot (6-21, 23-21, 6-15). In their last match against the host team Chattanooga, EIU managed to send three of five duals to three sets. Kaitlyn Flynn And Sylvia Hasz won their No. 2 pairing by a score of 21-19, 16-21 and 15-13. Collins and Wilcox also took their fifth-place double to three sets with scores of 21-16, 14-21 and 2-15. Giovana Lareegui Lopez and Lilly Amettis also pushed their number three pairing to three sets with scores of 22-20, 12-21 and 2-15. NEXT ONE:Eastern Illinois is back home this weekend on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM against OVC newcomer Lindenwood. This marks the last home game of the season for EIU before concluding the season with conference games on the second OVC weekend. HEAD COACH:Sarah Thomasbegins her first season as head coach of beach volleyball at Eastern Illinois University. She was previously an assistant at beach volleyball last season. Thomas is the indoor volleyball head coach in her third season at EIU. She finished last season with a 16-16 record en route to the fourth seed in the Ohio Valley Conference tournament. EIU recorded their most wins in a season since 2015. Thomas also coached Eastern Illinois third OVC Player of the Year with newcomer Giovana Larregui Lopez . Lopez was also the second player in EIU history to earn an AVCA All-American honorable mention. Kaitlyn Flynn along with Lopez were selected to the first-team All-OVC team with libero Christina Martinez World also earning second team.Thomas is assisted by Ignacio Valdemoros .

