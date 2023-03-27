NDSU baseball set for Tuesday night meeting with Nebraska

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota State baseball team (5-18, 2-1 Summit) has won four of its last six games and travels to Nebraska (13-8-1, 2-1 Big Ten) on Tuesday-evening. The first throw is scheduled for 6:05 PM

COVERAGE

GoBison.com: Links to live stats are available at GoBison.com. The match will also be streamed B1G+ for subscribers.

REVIEW OF THE OMAHA SERIES

NDSU won its second straight series after winning two of three games to begin last week’s Summit League game in Omaha. The Bison won the first game of the series, 10-2, before falling in game two, 7-6. NDSU then rolled past Omaha in the series final, 7-2. Jack Steep The Bison pace the series with a team-high seven hits, including a team-best three doubles with one home run. He also had a team-best five RBI and added four runs to his stats.

TOP OF THE WEEK

Cad Feeney was named TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Pitcher of the Week for the first time this season on Monday. He recorded a season-high 7.0 innings on the mound in the 10-2 victory over Omaha. The Bismarck, ND native struckout four batters with one walk and one run. Feeney also limited the Mavericks to a .125 batting average.

FIGHT TO THE END

Although 23 games, NDSU has played in 11 games that were decided by two runs or less and are 2-9 over that span.

PRODUCE CONSTANTLY

Cadyn Schwabe , Peter Brookshaw And Push Zakt are the only Bison to start all 23 games this season. Brookshaw leads NDSU in multiple categories: batting average (.327), runs scored (19), hits (32), and home runs (8). Schwabe passes NDSU in stolen bases with 11, while Sackett has a team-high 21 RBI.

THE LONG BALL WORKS

The Bison are second in the Summit League with 29 home runs and nine different players have contributed at least one. Peter Brookshaw has eight home runs tied in his career this season to lead the Summit League. Terrell Huggins also hit a career-high six home runs this season. Last season, the Bison finished second in the Summit League in 50 home runs, which ranked fifth on the NDSU single-season list.

GO FOR TWO

The Bison have played a total of 53 doubles this season, leading to the Summit League and 36th in the nation. NDSU has achieved at least one double in each of the last 10 games. Jack Steep leads the Summit League in doubles and has completed a team-high nine. Peter Brookshaw And Push Zakt tied for third place with eight doubles each.

BROOKSHAW JOINS THE 200 HIT CLUB

With a team-high 32 hits this season, Peter Brookshaw reached the milestone of 200 hits in his career. His 205 hits tied him for sixth all-time in NDSU history with Max Casper (2009-12).

HE DOES IT ALL

After spending most of his time at second base and playing at shortstop four times in his first season with NDSU last year, Push Zakt has already been in four different positions this season. He appeared in right field (11 games), shortstop (10 games), second base (one game), and first base (one game).

ON THE HILL

NDSU has had 12 different pitchers appear on the mound for at least 2.0 innings. Cad Feeney has made six starts and pitched a team-high 37 strikeouts in 29.0 innings. Tristen Roerich also has made six starts with 35 strikeouts and limits opponents to a .283 batting average.

ROEHRICH APPOINTED PEAK JUGTER OF THE WEEK

Tristen Roerich was named Summit League Peak Co-Pitcher of the Week and threw a game-high and career-best 12 strikeouts in the 5-1 loss at Texas State in the series finale. He only allowed one run and one walk. Roehrich also limited the Bobcats to a .238 batting average. His 12 strikeouts were the most by a Bison-player since 2007. Omaha’s Caleb Riedel was also named Co-Peak Pitcher of the Week.

THE DOUBLE MACHINE

After failing to double in each of the first three games of the season, Peter Brookshaw tied a career-high and program-record three doubles in the series finale against Sacramento State. It was the second time in his career he has scored three doubles in a game, with the first on his Bison debut in Sacramento State on February 16, 2019. With eight doubles this season, Brookshaw has increased his career total to 40, making the ranking is tied for sixth all-time in NDSU history.

A WILD IN SAN MARCOS

In game two against Texas State, the two teams combined for 35 hits, including 14 home runs before the Bobcats defeated the Bison, 19-18. NDSU had a season-high 20 hits with six different players contributing at least two. The Bison also launched a season-high seven home runs with Terrell Huggins And Peter Brookshaw each registers two. That total tied the program record for home runs in one game, with the Bison also hitting seven home runs against Stony Brook on March 19, 1998.

RAISING THE BAR

The Bison finished last season with an overall record of 31-19 (17-5 Summit) to reach 30 wins for the seventh time in program history. It also marked the first time NDSU won 30 or more games in back-to-back seasons in program history after the Bison won a program-record 42 games in 2021. NDSU also earned the 15 wins for its second straight season and sixth overall in conference play since joining the Summit League in 2008.

THE CHALLENGING SCHEDULE

The Bison play a challenging schedule this season with 52 regular season games in eight states against opponents from nine different conferences. NDSU will also face five opponents who competed in the NCAA Tournament last season, including Arizona, Texas State, Texas, Texas Tech and Oral Roberts. In addition, the Bison will play 39 of 52 games away from home, including their first 34 in a row before making their home debut on April 18 against Mayville State.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRE-SEASON POLL

The Bison placed second in the Summit League Preseason Poll. Oral Roberts took first place with 42 points and six first-place votes. NDSU, which won its first regular season Summit League Championship in program history last year, placed second with 36 points and one first, while Omaha finished in the top three in third place with 30 points.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Peter Brookshaw And Cad Feeney were named to the Summit League Players to Watch list. Brookshaw started 46 games last season and led the Bison in RBI (46) and points (36). He also placed second on the team in hits (52), stolen bases (13), and home runs (8).

Feeney made 14 starts and threw a team-high 62 strikeouts in 79.1 innings. He also posted an overall record of 7–3 on the mound and his seven wins last season tied for seventh on the NDSU single-season list.

YEAR TWO UNDER OAKS

In his first season as head coach last season, Tyler Oakes led NDSU to its first Summit League regular season title in program history after compiling an overall record of 30-17 (17-5 Summit). It was only the seventh time in the program’s history that the Bison reached the 30 win mark. NDSU began the season playing each of its first 37 games on the road and was the last Division I team to play a home game. Oakes became the first coach in NDSU baseball history to earn Summit League Coach of the Year honors.

THE SUMMIT LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP COMES TO FARGO

NDSU will host the Summit League Baseball Championship for the first time in the program’s history at Newman Outdoor Field on May 24-27. It will be NDSU’s first time hosting a postseason baseball event since the 2000 North Central Conference (NCC) Tournament. The Bison compiled an overall record of 31-19 last season and won their first regular season Summit League championship in the history of the program.

LIGHTS OUT

NDSU returns five pitchers this season who struckout at least 20 batters last season. Cad Feeney totaling a team-high 62 strikeouts over 14 appearances on the mound. The Bison also earned 17 saves last season, leading the Summit League and tied for second all-time in NDSU history. Tristen Roerich finished the season tied for third in the Summit League with the team’s best six saves.

Mr. SUSTAINABILITY

Peter Brookshaw begins the season after starting all 190 games he has played in over five seasons. The Prescott, Wisconsin native ranks in the top five in several notable categories in Bison history: RBI (2nd, 144), most sacrifice flies (T-2nd, 12), most walks (2nd, 99) and at bats (5th , 742).

PRAISE CLIMBS THE RANKS

max law kicks off the season with a chance to make its mark in Bison history, placing in the top 10 in several categories: starts (2nd, 51), innings pitched (4th, 274.2), strikeouts (4th, 217) and wins (T-5e, 16).

WHO’S BACK?

NDSU returns 14 letter winners this season, including five pitchers who struckout at least 20 batters last season. The roster also includes six seniors: Terrell Huggins , Peter Brookshaw , Push Zakt , max law , Shea Zetterman And Tristen Roerich .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The Bison welcomes 14 newcomers this season: Kyle law , DavidHamilton , Kale Jensen , Parker Putz , Kale Hopke , Zak Endres , Konnor Kirchoffner , Dallan Quigley , James Dunlop , Jack Steep , Hunter Rosenbaum , Jack Luster , Carson Jacobs And Stephen Lund .

THE SERIES VS. NEBRASKA