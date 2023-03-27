Tigers prepare for Arkansas-Pine Bluff before AAC Play opens





MEMPHIS, Tenn. The University of Memphis baseball team is back home for a midweek game with Arkansas-Pine Bluff at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field on Tuesday at 6 p.m. April 31-2. The Tigers (14-11) won a pair of midweek games at FedExPark last week, beating UA-Little Rock 5-3 on Tuesday night and Arkansas State 7-6 on Wednesday night before dropping a series to a strong Oral Roberts team over the weekend, two games against one. “Turn the page to Pine Bluff this week, and if we don’t play well, they can sneak up on us and get us, then we’ll get ready for conference,” head coach Kerrick Jackson said. “There is still a big season left, a lot of time to adapt and get things in the right direction. We will continue to do our very best to get that done.” The Golden Lions (8-15) enter the weekend as losers of four games in a row and eight of their last nine. Offensively, UAPB is led by Jakobi Jackson (.410 BA, 1 HR, 8 2B, 14 RBI) and Ben VanMaanen (.288 BA, 1 HR, 8 2B, 16 RBI). UAPB defeated Memphis 2-0 at FedExPark last year in the only meeting between the two programs. First baseman Anthony Hansen has hit safely in 20 of 23 games this season and has a .326 average to go with five home runs and a .458 on-base percentage. Austin Baskin leads the Tigers with a .330 average and eight doubles per year, four home runs, and 17 team-high runs. In addition, Baskin has tallied a team-best 11 multi-hit games in 24 starts this season. All fans get free entry to Tuesday night’s game and children 12 and under have free entry all season. Half season ticket packages are available on GoTigersGo.com for all games starting in April, and single game tickets are available here. How to track the tigers:For complete information on Memphis Tiger Baseball, visit www.GoTigersGo.com and follow the team’s social media channelsTwitter,Instagram AndFacebook.

