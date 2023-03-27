Indiana and Maryland honored with Baseball Weekly Awards





Player of the week

Brock Tibbits, Indiana

So. 1B New Albany, Ohio New Albany Hit .500 (8-for-16), batted .813 and compiled a 1,339 OPS

Good for 15 runs in the week, scoring eight times and seven RBI’s

Generated three multi-hit games to bring the Hoosiers to a 4-0 record

Recorded 26 putouts and five assists, fielding 1,000 in four starts at first base

Collects his first Big Ten weekly award

Final Indiana Player of the Week Selection: Cole Barr (May 4, 2021) Pitcher and fellow freshman of the week

Kyle McCoy, Maryland

Fri. LHP Ringoes, NJ Hunterdon School Pitched eight shutout innings against UCF on March 26 to help Maryland win the weekend series in Orlando, Fla.

Facing 27 batters, the Knights held to three hits and no walks while striking out nine

Lowered his season ERA to 2.81, second lowest on the team

Receives weekly Big Ten awards for the first time

First Pitcher/Freshman double award winner since Iowas Sean Sullivan (March 16, 2022)

Final Maryland Pitcher of the Week: Jason Savacool (February 27, 2023) Fellow freshman of the week

Devin Taylor, Indiana

RF Cincinnati, Ohio LaSalle HS Amassed a .385 batting average with five runs scored and a team-high eight RBI

Driving in the winning run with a two-RBI double as Indiana rallied from a six-run deficit to capture the series opener against Ohio State on March 25

He recorded hits in all four games and extended his on-base streak to 13 games

Helped Indiana post a 4-0 record for the week as the team won 15 e – straight game at Kaufman Field dating back to last season

– straight game at Kaufman Field dating back to last season Receives the Big Ten Freshman award for the second week in a row

Last Indiana Freshman of the Week: Devin Taylor (March 20, 2023) 2023 Big Ten Baseball Weekly Awards

February 21st Player: Brock Vradenburg, Jr., INF, MSU

Pitcher: Brody Brecht, So., RHP, IOWA

Pitcher: Dominic Pianto, So., RHP, MSU

Freshmen: Trevor Cohen, Fr., OF, RU February 27 Player: Keaton Anthony, So., DH, IOWA

Pitcher: Jason Savacool, Jr., RHP, MD

Freshman: Greg Pace Jr., Fr. VAN, MICH March 7th Player: Paul Toetz, Jr., INF, PUR

Pitcher: Kyle Iwinski, Jr., RHP, PUR

Freshman: Trevor Cohen, Fr., OF, RU 13 March Player:Cole Evans, Jr., OF, NEB

Pitcher: Ben Gorski, Jr., RHP, RU

Pitcher: Jake Marshall, Jr., RHP, RU

Freshmen: Mitch Voit, Fr., 3B/RHP, MICH 20th of March Player: Brice Matthews, Jr., SS, NEB

Pitcher: George Klassen, So., RHP, MINN

Freshman: Devin Taylor, Fr., OF/DH, IND 27 March Player: Brock Tibbitts, So., 1B, IND

Pitcher: Kyle McCoy, Fr., LHP, MD

Freshman: Kyle McCoy, Fr., LHP, MD

Freshman: Devin Taylor, Fr., RF, IND

