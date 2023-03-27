Irvin Weems named MW Player of the Week





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. State of San Diego Irvin Weems (Las Vegas, Nev./Durango HS) was named Mountain West Player of the Week for his key role in the Aztecs’ victory over the Air Force March 24-26, as announced Monday by the league bureau. With his award, Weems received his first career Mountain West weekly award and fourth of the season after that for the Aztecs. Poncho Ruiz earned the same award on March 6, while Drew Giannini (March 6) and Maddox Haley (March 20) each received MW Freshman of the Week recognition. Against the Falcons, Weems hit .500 (5-10) with five RBIs, five runs scored and one stolen base. Four of his five hits went for doubles after recording just one previous two-bagger this season on March 4 at UC Riverside. As a result, the Las Vegas, Nevada native racked up a .900 slugging percentage for the week. In addition to sharing the team lead in RBIs and runs scored, the Aztec designated hitter drew five walks propelling him to the team’s top spot with a .667 on-base percentage for the weekend. Not to be outdone, Weems hit .750 (3-4) with runners in scoring position and hit .667 (4-6) with runners on base. The SDSU sophomore also advanced six runners in seven opportunities for an 85.7 percent pass rate. In the series opener on March 24, Weems hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to help the Aztecs complete an 11–0 shutout, their first blanking of the season. He also walked and scored in the sixth inning of that game as part of a three-run increase that extended the SDSU lead to 6–0 at the time. In game two the next night, Weems went 3-for-4 at the plate, setting a season-high in hits, with two RBIs and two runs scored in the Aztecs’ 13-1 romp. Both of his RBIs were the result of double plays during the fourth and fifth innings, as the Scarlet and Black combined for five runs in those frames to break open a 4-1 ball game. Weems also finished with a 1-for-3 appearance in the series finale on March 26, scoring two more points in a 12-6 upset. He walked, stole second and scored a run in the first inning of that game before doubling for the third straight game in the fifth and eventually crossing the plate as well. Weems, the 2022 Mountain West Co-Freshman of the Year, has a slash of .333/.457/.474 for the season, leading the team in on-base percentage while tying the team lead in batting average with Cole Carrigg and second in slugging percentage. He also ranks second on the team with eight stolen bases and 18 runs scored. At the conference level, Weems’ ranks among the MW leaders this week in stolen bases (T-2nd, 8), on-base percentage (6th, .457), batting average (T-8th, .333), and runs scored (T- 10th, 18). He has hit safely in five games in a row and has had multiple hits in five appearances this year. Weems and the Aztecs return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 28, when they head across town to fight UC San Diego at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, California. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 PM PT and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

