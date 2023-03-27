Sports
Eagles tied for eighth after round one of Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC. – The FGCU women’s golf team is tied for eighth place following Monday’s opening round of Golf Week/AGT Intercollegiate.
The Eagles are tied with Akron, Morehead State, Northern Colorado, and North Dakota State on five points—all of which had 302 team scores to begin the tournament. Round 2 is scheduled for Tuesday and the final round will be played on Wednesday. .
“We didn’t perform very well today, but there’s still a lot of golf left,” said FGCU women’s golf head coach Shannon Sykora.
FGCU is just five strokes behind fifth-place East Carolina and 10 shots behind third-place UNCG and Illinois-Chicago. No. 77 James Madison leads the tournament with one-over-par 285.
Oda Sofie Kilsti of East Carolina, Madyson Gold of UNC Asheville and Ava Romfo of UNCG are tied for first place on the individual leaderboard at 2-under 69.
At 2-over 73, sophomore Position Farrelly (Lutz, Fla./George Steinbrenner HS)pace the FGCU from five by finishing tied for 19th place heading into Tuesday’s move day. Farrelly’s opening round was marked by an eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
freshman Grace Rigby Walden(Gerrards Cross, England/The Chalfonts Community College) is the second closest eagle on the individual leaderboard, tied for 32nd place with four over 74. Freshman Louisiana Gauthier (Canelones, Uruguay/Stella Maris College)leads all Eagles in birdies made with three.
FGCU leads the field of 17 teams in combined scoring on the par-5 holes — with a six-under effort to date.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter and Instagram at @FGCU_WGOLF, on Facebook at FGCUWomen’s Golf and online at www.FGCUathletics.com for a full coverage of the women’s golf program. Eagles fans can also sign up to receive news about FGCUwomen’sgolf or other programs delivered directly to your inbox by visiting www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
FGCU STARTS FIVE:
TEAM LEADERBOARD:
COACHSYKORA
After a highly successful decade leading Barry University, Shannon Sykorawa was named head coach of the FGCUwomen’s golf on June 16, 2022. During his career with Barry, the Buccaneers won the 2017 NCAA Division II National Title, while finishing second in 2014 and third in 2013 and 2022. Sykoraal took Barry to 28 tournament victories in his decade as head coach, including four Division I tournament victories. He has produced five WGCAAll-America First Team selections, nine WGCAScholar All-Americans, one honorable mention All-American, the 2013 NCAA Division II Individual National Champion, and the only D-II player to compete in the inaugural Augusta Women’s Amateur.
