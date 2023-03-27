Carr, Smith receives BIG EAST awards weekly





NEW YORK Seton Halls Shelby Smith (Friendswood, Texas) was named BIG EAST Player of the Week and Kelsey Carr (Ridgewood, NY) was named to the BIG EAST Weekly Honor Roll, the conference announced Monday. Smith earns her second BIG EAST award of the season, as she was previously named Pitcher of the Week on March 6. Carr earns a BIG EAST nomination for the third consecutive week and is on the honor roll for the second time in a row. Smith was fantastic both in the circle and at the plate during the Pirates’ three-game sweep at Creighton last weekend. She went 6-for-11 (.545) on the platter with two RBI’s and two runs scored, while also throwing all seven innings, giving up only two earned runs and striking out seven in the circle on Saturday. In Friday’s series opener, Smith was 2-for-4 at the plate and on Sunday, she also reached base safely twice while also scoring. In the middle game of the series, Smith really shined. Along with her strong outing in the circle where she was within one stroke of being shutout and escaping two jammed bases unscathed, she went 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run scored. Smith’s batting average during the season rose from .241 all the way to .290. Carr was also strong at the plate and in the circle for the Pirates, helping her own cause in Friday’s victory over the Bluejays. The junior went the distance and gave up only two earned runs and struckout six. At the dish, Carr reached all four bases and went 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. It was the fourth time this season that Carr had more or as many RBIs as a batter than earned runs she allowed as a pitcher in a game. The Pirates, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games, have a busy six-game week, starting with a road doubleheader on Tuesday at Monmouth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shupirates.com/news/2023/3/27/softball-carr-smith-receive-big-east-weekly-honors.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related