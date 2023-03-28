Late rally attempt falls just short as Wildcats edged by Brown, 13-11

Matt Campbell

In the midgame of a three-game homestand, No. 6 (7-2) Villanova scored four of the last five goals in the game’s final 19 minutes, but saw his rally effort fall short in a 13-11 loss to Brown ( 4-4) at Villanova Stadium on Monday afternoon. Fifth-year midfielderhad four team-high goals as the Wildcats saw their six-game winning streak come to an end.

Late rallies in each half by Villanova gave the Bears a three-goal lead in the first half and a five-goal deficit midway through the third period. The final goal of the game came on a Campbell offense with 4:39 to play, bringing the Wildcats within two scores for the first time since 11:25 of the third period.

Campbell had one assist on the day and scored a total of five points to raise his career total to 209, moving him into second place in school history and tying Villanova’s record of 213 points within four points of Villanova. Rick Bontatibus (1991-1994). Fifth year striker Patrick Dale (Shrewsbury, Mass.) scored his eighth game in nine games this season with a hat-trick, scoring three or more goals.

Goalkeeper of the fifth year Will Vitton (Top, N.J.) recorded seven of his eight saves on the day in the second half, including six stops in the third quarter alone. His only save in the first 30 minutes came in the first quarter and was a milestone as Vitton became the fourth goalkeeper in school history to reach 600 saves. He finished the day with a total of 607 career stops, reaching the program’s record in 65 minutes Joe Canuso (2003-2006).

Campbell scored the first goal of the game just 1:17 into the game for a 1–0 lead before Brown responded with four consecutive scores to take a 4–1 lead just over five minutes later. Villanova later trailed 6–3 after a Bears count with 7:57 to play before halftime. Fifth-year midfielder Austin Fraser (Cortlandt Manor, NY) momentum turned toward the Wildcats as he scored with 6:53 to play in the second period. He began a four-goal Villanova run that sent the teams into the locker rooms with the Wildcats leading, 7–6.

After the Fraser goal started the run, Daly scored with a nifty spin with 3:46 to play in the half and Campbell tied the game at 6–6 with 2:42 to play in the quarter. Senior Midfielder Mason Reale (Westport, Conn.) scored with 13 seconds left on the clock to put Villanova back on top for the first time since 12:25 of the first quarter.

Brown came out of the break with six consecutive goals in just under six minutes to take the biggest lead of the game, 12-7, with 7:24 to play in the third period. Sophomore forward Luke Raymond (Crownsville, Maryland) scored at 3:51 of the period to stop the Bears surge and Daly completed his hat-trick with his third goal of the game with 11:21 left in the game. Brown scored for the last time with 10:20 on the clock, as Wildcats scored by junior forward Matt Licata (Sandown, NH) and Campbell in the dying minutes were as close as Villanova would get.

Offensive opportunities abounded for the Wildcats, who outmaneuvered the Bears by a 48–37 final margin. That included a 22-11 lead in shots in the first half and a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Brown goalkeeper Connor Theriault had 22 saves on the day and made seven stops in the last 15 minutes to thwart the Villanova rally attempt.

The advantage in shots was in part the result of a tenacious Wildcats defensive effort that forced 26 turnovers. Villanova was +12 in the sales column and had 11 sales, leading by two apiece from year five Brody LaPorte (San Carlos, California) and freshmen David Evanchick (Darien, Conn.). The defense forced 13 failed clears in the last two games against Navy and Brown.

Monday’s game was the second straight weekday game for the Wildcats and was also the team’s final non-conference game in the regular season. Returning to its traditional Saturday schedule, Villanova opens its BIG EAST slate and plays the final game of this three-game homestand this week when it hosts St. John’s (0-9) at Villanova Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.