Sports
Late rally attempt falls just short as Wildcats edged by Brown, 13-11
Late rallies in each half by Villanova gave the Bears a three-goal lead in the first half and a five-goal deficit midway through the third period. The final goal of the game came on a Campbell offense with 4:39 to play, bringing the Wildcats within two scores for the first time since 11:25 of the third period.
Campbell had one assist on the day and scored a total of five points to raise his career total to 209, moving him into second place in school history and tying Villanova’s record of 213 points within four points of Villanova. Rick Bontatibus (1991-1994). Fifth year striker Patrick Dale (Shrewsbury, Mass.) scored his eighth game in nine games this season with a hat-trick, scoring three or more goals.
Goalkeeper of the fifth year Will Vitton (Top, N.J.) recorded seven of his eight saves on the day in the second half, including six stops in the third quarter alone. His only save in the first 30 minutes came in the first quarter and was a milestone as Vitton became the fourth goalkeeper in school history to reach 600 saves. He finished the day with a total of 607 career stops, reaching the program’s record in 65 minutes Joe Canuso (2003-2006).
Campbell scored the first goal of the game just 1:17 into the game for a 1–0 lead before Brown responded with four consecutive scores to take a 4–1 lead just over five minutes later. Villanova later trailed 6–3 after a Bears count with 7:57 to play before halftime. Fifth-year midfielder Austin Fraser (Cortlandt Manor, NY) momentum turned toward the Wildcats as he scored with 6:53 to play in the second period. He began a four-goal Villanova run that sent the teams into the locker rooms with the Wildcats leading, 7–6.
After the Fraser goal started the run, Daly scored with a nifty spin with 3:46 to play in the half and Campbell tied the game at 6–6 with 2:42 to play in the quarter. Senior Midfielder Mason Reale (Westport, Conn.) scored with 13 seconds left on the clock to put Villanova back on top for the first time since 12:25 of the first quarter.
Brown came out of the break with six consecutive goals in just under six minutes to take the biggest lead of the game, 12-7, with 7:24 to play in the third period. Sophomore forward Luke Raymond (Crownsville, Maryland) scored at 3:51 of the period to stop the Bears surge and Daly completed his hat-trick with his third goal of the game with 11:21 left in the game. Brown scored for the last time with 10:20 on the clock, as Wildcats scored by junior forward Matt Licata (Sandown, NH) and Campbell in the dying minutes were as close as Villanova would get.
Offensive opportunities abounded for the Wildcats, who outmaneuvered the Bears by a 48–37 final margin. That included a 22-11 lead in shots in the first half and a 17-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Brown goalkeeper Connor Theriault had 22 saves on the day and made seven stops in the last 15 minutes to thwart the Villanova rally attempt.
The advantage in shots was in part the result of a tenacious Wildcats defensive effort that forced 26 turnovers. Villanova was +12 in the sales column and had 11 sales, leading by two apiece from year five Brody LaPorte (San Carlos, California) and freshmen David Evanchick (Darien, Conn.). The defense forced 13 failed clears in the last two games against Navy and Brown.
Monday’s game was the second straight weekday game for the Wildcats and was also the team’s final non-conference game in the regular season. Returning to its traditional Saturday schedule, Villanova opens its BIG EAST slate and plays the final game of this three-game homestand this week when it hosts St. John’s (0-9) at Villanova Stadium at 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
|
Sources
2/ https://villanova.com/news/2023/3/27/mens-lacrosse-late-rally-attempt-falls-just-short-as-wildcats-edged-by-brown-13-11.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Chronic pain, opioids and the ‘false dream of mass anesthesia’
- Determinants of COVID-19 vaccine fatigue
- NACDA honors Renee Baumgartner, Scott Leykam and Bill McGillis
- Monocyte-derived macrophages contain persistent latent HIV reservoirs
- Women’s Golf runner-up at Anuenue Spring Break Classic
- Allergy season is (anytime) from now on
- Hear what Trump supporters think will happen if Trump is impeached
- People with mental illness have bodies that are biologically older than they actually are
- Zavagli leads Hall after round one at Georgia State
- New Statement Suggests Next Steps for Interpreting Incidentally Identified Gene Variants Associated with Heart Disease
- Immigration Services: knowing the Special Immigrant Juvenile Status
- Navigating the Legal System with the Jaskot Family Law Firm