NIU Football Spring Update: Week One Recap

DeKALB, Illinois. The Northern Illinois University football team concluded the first week of 2023 spring drills with a two-hour practice in full pads on Sunday at the Chessick Practice Center. Tough training allowed the Huskie defense to get the upper hand during team periods, according to NIU’s head coach Thomas Hammock who generally saw enough to love.

“Today was intense [after two practices in helmets and shorts]Hammock said. “I really liked the energy, really liked the urgency. There are many things we could do better, many things we could clean up. Our defense is a bit ahead; a lot of guys come back with a lot of experience and they are in the second year in this system. They play at a high level.”

Defensively, a deep and experienced line led by players like James Esther Demon Taylor, Raishin Thomas And Devonte O’Malley were able to pressure and “fire” quarterbacks. Ethan Hampton , Nevan Cremascoli , Justin Lynch And Mason Kidd .

“She [the defensive linemen] are physical, they are strong and it starts at the front,” said Hammock. “You notice the difference from a physical standpoint of our defense line. We got guys with a lot of experience Ester, Taylor, O’Malley, [Cade] Habermann, Thomas, [Pierce] Oppong [they are] guys who have played a lot of football for us, multi-year starters and you really notice that. It’s good if your defense line is really physical, it forces your offensive line to get better and it makes your program better. Our attack will respond, the offensive line will respond.”

Of the approximately 27 offensive skill players currently in training, 18 are newcomers and underclassmen. Developing that group and the young and less experienced players across the board is one of the focus for the Huskies this spring.

“We’re monitoring reps from the standpoint that we want to give everyone on our roster a certain percentage of reps so we can get them evaluated,” Hammock said. “Spring is a great time for evaluation for us. Guys can take the opportunity and the more good things you put on tape the more pictures you get.”

The practice schedule was also designed to give players time to review previous practices, work on correcting mistakes, and learn the new plays that are installed each week. The Huskies train on Saturday or Sunday with the next practice on Wednesday morning. Check out the full schedule on Spring Football Central at NIUHuskies.com.

Hammock is also pleased with the impact the newcomers who joined the team in January have made.

“I’m impressed with the newcomers,” Hammock said. “They came in and worked hard, [CB] Shaad [Dabney] has come in and has already made a number of plays. He is well coached and has a good feel for the game. [CB] Gabriel [Amagatcher] entered and participated; he is a physical angle. [WR] Davis Patterson came in and did a good job; [RB] Gavin Williams starts to get wet feet. Those are guys that we were able to bring in to help strengthen our team, who really stepped in and did a good job competitively.

NIU is wrapping up 2023 spring training sessions with the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 22 at Huskie Stadium, starting at noon (CT). Fans are invited to bring the family to watch the 2023 Huskies, choose or upgrade season tickets, and follow the practice of hearing from Hammock and getting autographs from the Huskies. A complete Kids’ Zone featuring the Bounce House, Football Toss and more will be set up in the North End Zone and concessions will be for sale. Entrance is free.

