UNI softball set for midweek test at RV/RV Missouri





UNI softball in Missouri 3 p.m. | 29 March

Columbia, Mo. | Mizzou Softball Stadium (2,500)

SCN+/ESPN+ |Randy Moehlman: Play-by-play, Brooke Wilmes: Analyst COLUMBIA, Mo. —The Panthers take on their strongest team yet as they travel to show me state for a midweek matchup with the Missouri Tigers. After a big weekend in Chicago to keep their conference record perfect, UNI heads south to face Mizzou. The Tigers have received multiple votes in the Top 25 poll over the past two weeks and were ranked three weeks ago ahead of the release of the Top 25 polls this week. The Panthers have yet to see a ranked team or a team receiving votes this season after going up to four in the 2022 non-conference season. UNI will try to avenge a 2021 NCAA Regional loss to Missouri on the road Wednesday afternoon. THE PANTHERS: – UNI continued their perfect start to conference play with a sweep over the UIC Flames this past weekend. The Panthers had another strong offensive weekend, beating the Flames 24-2 in their second grand slam of the season.

– The Panther pitching staff also had a great weekend in the Windy City, lowering the team’s ERA and increasing their strikeout-to-walk ratio. With a weekend ERA of 0.47 and a strike-to-walk ratio of 4.00. After last weekend, Heyer and Packard are now ranked in the Top 100 nationally in strikeouts and strikeouts per game.

– Freshman catcher Alexis Pupillo clinched the first grand slam of her career against UIC. In the fifth inning of the final game, Pupillo struckout in left field after the Panthers loaded the bases with a single and two walks. The four runs scored on Pupillo’s sixth homerun of the season gave UNI a 6-0 lead.

– The Panthers continue to collect conference honors from Missouri Valley staff after another strong week of dominant play. Pitcher Samantha Heyer was named MVC Pitcher of the Week for the second week in a row. In three games, Heyer made three appearances for a 2-0 record and grabbed the save in UNI’s second game of the series. Heyer held the Racers well below their batting average at .051 through her 12 innings in the circle, allowing just two hits. Heyer struckout 24 batters and walked no batters. THE TIGERS: – Missouri enters the game on Wednesday with an overall record of 20-13 but only 1-7 in conference play. The Tigers are currently on a two-game losing streak after dropping a doubleheader to No. 21/25 Auburn on Saturday. Missouri’s last win came last Wednesday against fellow Missouri Valley Conference team Drake by a 7-1 decision.

– The Tigers have one more game against No. 21/25 Auburn scheduled for Monday night at 6pm which will be broadcast on SCEN.

– Missouri is led offensively by junior outfielder Alex Honnold who has a .474 batting average and .592 on-base percentage for an OPS of 1,477. Honnold is 12th in the nation in batting average and fourth in on-base percentage.

– In the circle, the Tigers ace is junior rightyLaurinKrings. In 77.1 innings this season, Krings has a 7-6 record with a 2.44 ERA, a 1.32 WHIP and allowing opponents a .280 batting average.

