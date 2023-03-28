Scott Leykam Named 2022-23 NACDA Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year

Cleveland, Ohio Scott Leykam, vice president of athletics at the University of Portland, has been recognized as one National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Cushman & Wakefield Athletic Director of the Year (ADOY). A total of 28 Athletic Directors were selected from a pool of applicants spanning seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions, and Junior College/Community Colleges). Winners will be recognized at the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the World Center Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida, at the start of the Association-Wide Featured Session on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 4 p.m.

The ADOY Award recognizes the efforts of athletic directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities. Leykam was one of four Division I-AAA members selected.

Sporting success

Leykam is in his 11th year at The Bluff and the 2022-23 season has been a great year for the University of Portland athletics. The Pilots were represented at four NCAA Championship events, with both men’s and women’s soccer qualifying for the first time since 2009. The men advanced to the Elite Eight, while the women reached the second round. Women’s basketball won the West Coast Conference Tournament title and entered the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 26 years. Laura Pellicoro also earned individual All-America honors at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Cross Country Championships and qualified for nationals at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Portland finished the fall ranked 48th in the NCAA Division I LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup standings, which was No. 1 nationally among non-football teams (I-AAA), second in the WCC, and in the top 10 of mid-major programs.

The Pilots are off to a good start in spring sports with baseball winning a road series against nationally ranked Texas A&M and only topping the WCC standings with a 6-0 league record. Women’s tennis has also cracked the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings for the third time in the program’s history, while numerous track student athletes have etched their names in Portland’s record books.

Academic excellence

As was the case during Leykam’s tenure, Portland Athletics have enjoyed remarkable academic success this year. The athletic department’s cumulative grade point average for the fall semester was 3.47, the highest in the program’s history, while 43 student-athletes earned a perfect 4.0. More than 52 percent of student-athletes earned Dean’s List recognition (3.50 or higher), and 83 percent have a 3.0 or better cumulative GPA. Portland also recorded a 93 percent pass rate according to the latest NCAA data.

Facilities upgrades

Construction continues on the 35-acre Franz Campus, located on the banks of the Willamette River. The most recent addition was a state-of-the-art boathouse and dock that came into use this spring, while construction on a new athletic facility is expected to begin next year. The Chiles Center also saw significant capital upgrades this year with new seating platforms and a new sound system this year.

NCAA impact

Leykam has played an important role in the collegiate athletic landscape outside of The Bluff. He led the effort to bring the 2030 Division I NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four to the city of Portland, along with local affiliates in the Portland Trail Blazers/Rose Quarter, Sport Oregon and Travel Portland.

He is the chair of the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee for the 2022-23 academic year and has been a committee member since 2019. Leykam served as the president of the Division I-AAA Athletic Directors Association (DI-AAA ADA) during the 2019-20 season, after serving as Second Vice President in 2018-19 and as a member of the Executive Committee in 2017-18. In the past, he served as chairman of the West Coast Conference Basketball Cabinet for six years and a member of the NCAA Championships & Sports Management Cabinet for four years.

Leykam received the 2021 Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association Builders’ Award, which is presented to an individual who, during a minimum of five years as an active athletic director, has promoted the association, their institution and the profession as a whole.

Buy your tickets now!

Secure your spot to any upcoming home event with Portland Pilots tickets now by visitingPortlandPilots.com/Ticketsor by downloading the Portland Pilots app. For information on group and fan experience packs, emailpilotsboxoffice@up.edu.

Donate today

Fans interested in contributing to the Pilot Athletics Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will directly assist our nearly 300 student-athletes in their pursuit of making a difference in our community and achieving academic and athletic excellence. Thank you for supporting Pilot Athletics!

Follow along with the action

Get the latest news and information about your favorite University of Portland athletic programs by visitingPortland Pilots. com. You can also follow us for the most dynamic coverage and team-oriented content by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.