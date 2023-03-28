Zavagli leads Hall after round one at Georgia State





JOHNS KREEK, GA. Junior Geneva Zavagli (Rome, Italy) shot a 1-over-par, 73, in the opening round and has Seton Hall’s golf team in eighth place after 18 holes of the Georgia State Invitational. Round two was suspended due to darkness. Zavagli had two birdies and 13 pars to fuel her impressive opening round. She finished the first round tied for seventh place among 89 individual golfers. However, she gets up to advance when the second round ends. Zavagli, the only pirate to finish the second round, shot a 2-under-par, 70, thanks to four birdies and 12 pars. As a team, the Pirates are tied for eighth with Boston College after a 14-over-par, 302, in the first round. Lipscomb and hosts Georgia State share a lead of 8 over par after 18 holes. Graduated student Sarah Fouratt (Santa Maria, California) also had a strong opening round, using three birdies to fuel a 2-over-par, 74. She was tied for 11 after 18 holese. With 17 holes played in the second round, she is again just 2-over-par. Senior Ludovica Busetto (Padova, Italy) had birdies on three consecutive holes on his way to a 5-over-par, 77, in the first round. sophomore Ana Sarrias Pro (Cadiz, Spain) shot a 6-over-par, 78, in the first round while a freshman Lara Todorovic (Belgrade, Serbia) completed the Pirates’ lineup with an 11-over-par, 88. Compete as an individual, freshman Anne Sophie Ekman (Copenhagen, Denmark) is 8-over-par with an 80, in the first round. Tournament details:

SPRING INVITATION FROM THE STATE OF GEORGIA

Host: Georgia State University

Place: Johns Creek, Ga.

Class: Rivermont Golf Club

Vitals course: Par 72, 6,255 yards

Dates: March 27-28, 2023 THE COURSE: The centerpiece of Rivermont is the Championship 18-hole golf course, originally designed by Joe Lee, which underwent a complete redesign in 2006 by golf course designer Michael Riley. The improvements transformed what was already an excellent layout and course into one of the most acclaimed courses in Georgia today. Over the past forty-seven years, the course has retained the integrity and beauty of its natural environment and continues to challenge the low handicapper and new player alike. Ongoing improvements over the years, particularly in 2015-2016 and 2019-2020, have helped improve Rivermont’s reputation among golfers both locally and nationally. Rivermont has been honored to host nearly thirty qualifiers for the United States Golf Association (local qualifier for the US Open and sectional qualifier for the US Senior Open, the US Mid-Amateur, the US Women’s Mid-Amateur and the Men’s Four- Ball Championship) as well as more than a dozen Atlanta Amateur Championships for the Georgia State Golf Association. We have also hosted events for the Georgia Section of the PGA, the Atlanta Junior Golf Association and the Southern Golf Association. In 2018 Rivermont hosted the Georgia State Golf Association Junior Championship in June and in 2019 Rivermont Golf Club received an award as the “Best Golf Club” in Johns Creek. In 2023, Rivermont will host the Georgia State Amateur Championship. THE FIELD In addition to Seton Hall and host Georgia State, the field is made up of 14 other teams, including: Albany, Appalachian State, Boston College, Bradley, Charleston Southern, Charlotte, Dayton, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Lipscomb, Murray State, Troy and West Carolina. THE SIZE Teams play against five golfers and count the four lowest scores per round. TEE TIMES The field will play two continuous rounds on Monday with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. There will be a final round on Tuesday, also with a shotgun start at 8:15 a.m. THE RESULTS Live scoring will be available through GolfStat. All day results will also be available on SHUPirates.com. INVITATION GEORGIA STATE 2023 – Team Scores Pos. Player R1 R2 R3 TOTAL PAR T1 lip comb 296 296 +8 T1 state of Georgia 296 296 +8 T1 Troy 296 296 +8 4 Charleston South 297 297 +9 5 Eastern Kentucky 298 298 +10 T6 Charlotte 299 299 +11 T6 West Carolina 299 299 +11 Q8 SETON ROOM 302 302 +14 Q8 Boston College 302 302 +14 10 Murray state 307 307 +19 11 Appalachian state 309 309 +21 12 the state of Jacksonville 310 310 +22 13 Bradley 320 320 +32 14 Eastern Michigan 321 321 +33 15 Dayton 324 324 +36 16 Albany 329 329 +41

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://shupirates.com/news/2023/3/27/womens-golf-zavagli-leads-hall-after-round-one-at-georgia-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related