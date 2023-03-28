Women’s Golf runner-up at Anuenue Spring Break Classic





LAHAINA, Hawaii The #25 Pepperdine women’s golf got off to a flying start at the Anuenue Spring Break Classic, played on the par-72, 6,013 yard K’anapali Golf Course, finishing second after the first round of action with a score of 284. The Waves collectively shot 4-under on Monday, led by both Leo Higo And Yingzhi Zhu in the top 10. Higo ended the day in a tie for sixth place with a 3-under 69, while Zhu tied for a 2-under 70 to start the tournament tied for 10.e. Pepperdine leads #30 UCLA by two strokes and West Coast Conference’s Santa Clara by three strokes. Other WCC schools are BYU, San Francisco, and Gonzaga which are 7eequal-8e and equal-10e respectively. Denver leads the pack with a day of 13 under 275. PLAYER SCORES Junior Leo Higo (Gold Coast, Australia) is tied for sixth place after 69 in the first round. She had four birdies for her 3-under.

(Gold Coast, Australia) is tied for sixth place after 69 in the first round. She had four birdies for her 3-under. freshman Yingzhi Zhu (Nanjing, China) is tied at 10 e after a 2-under 70 to start things off. She posted three birdies.

(Nanjing, China) is tied at 10 after a 2-under 70 to start things off. She posted three birdies. sophomore Lauren Gomez (Murrieta, California) is tied at 29 e . She shot right with par in the opening round and had three birdies that day.

(Murrieta, California) is tied at 29 . She shot right with par in the opening round and had three birdies that day. Senior Reese Guzman (Kahului, Hawai’i) is tied for 36th place e . She had two birdies on her way to an 1-over 73.

(Kahului, Hawai’i) is tied for 36th place . She had two birdies on her way to an 1-over 73. Junior Kaliya Romero (San Jose, California) tied for 40 e after shooting 2-over for a score of 74. She had five birdies all the way, including four on the front nine alone.

(San Jose, California) tied for 40 after shooting 2-over for a score of 74. She had five birdies all the way, including four on the front nine alone. sophomore Ka Yee Kwok (Tianjin, China) played as an individual and finished 11-over for 77e with one bird. NEXT ONE The Waves will continue the tournament tomorrow, starting at 11 a.m. PT on holes one through three. The team will be paired with Denver and UCLA for the second round. THE NUMBERS

Team standings:1.Denver 275; 2. Pepperdine 284; 3.UCLA 286; 4. 287 Santa Clara; 5. Kal Poly 288; 6. State of New Mexico 289; 7.BYU 291; T8. San Francisco 292; T8. Tulane 292; T10. Seattle 296; T10. Gonzaga 296; T10. Boise state 296; 13.Hawaii 300; 14.UC Davis 301. individual leaders:1. Zoe Campos (UCLA) 66; T2. Alyson Boon (Denver) 67; T2. Clara Gestsdottir (Denver) 67; 5. Chamomile Dimayuga (Cal Poly) 68; T6. Leo Higo (Pepperdin) 69; T6. Carla Bernat (Tulane) 69; T6. Leia Chung (Boise State) 69; T6. Matilde Innocenti (Tulane) 69; T10. Yingzhi Zhu (pepperdine) 70; T10. Emma Bunch (state of New Mexico) 70; T10. Anna Catherine Krekling (Denver) 70; T10. Yuki Yoshihara (UCLA) 70.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pepperdinewaves.com/news/2023/3/27/womens-golf-in-second-at-anuenue-spring-break-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related