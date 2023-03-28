Sports
NACDA honors Renee Baumgartner, Scott Leykam and Bill McGillis
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, California. Santa Claras Renee Baumgartner, Portlands Scott Leykam and San Diegos Bill McGillis have each been named recipients of the Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).
Baumgartner, Leykam and McGillis are among 28 athletic directors in collegiate athletics to be recognized in conjunction with the 58th Annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention at the WorldCenter Marriott Resort in Orlando, Florida, at the start of the Association-Wide Featured Session on Tuesday , June 13, starting at 4 p.m. ET.
The Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award highlights the efforts of athletic directors for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.
“The Cushman & Wakefield Athletics Director of the Year Award has grown over the past two decades to become a universally recognized and respected award for leaders in college athletics,” said Pat Manak, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. This year we are proud of many seasoned veterans, as well as a few new faces, who have faithfully led their departments through the steady waves of change the industry has overcome in recent years. This deserving group of athletic directors is an inspiration not only to their peers, but to young drivers everywhere who are climbing the ladder to follow in their footsteps.
Baumgartner is in her eighth season as Santa Claras Director of Athletics, where she has led the department to success on the field and in the classroom. The Santa Clara women’s soccer team was once again nationally ranked, capturing the West Coast Conference title for a third consecutive year last fall. The Broncos advanced to the second round and won a game in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth straight year. Recently, the men’s basketball team earned a place in the postseason NIT for the second consecutive year. The Broncos finished 23-9 overall, recording their most wins since the 1968-69 season. Santa Clara finished third in the WCC regular season, after finishing conference play 11–5 for the most wins since the 1994–95 season.
Brandin Podziemski was named WCC Mens Basketball Co-Player of the Year, after averaging 19.9 points per game and was the WCC’s leading rebounder, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. Freshman Tess Heal was named the WCC Women’s Basketball Newcomer of the Year, after finishing her rookie campaign with an average of 17.6 points per game.
During the fall of 2022, Santa Clara student-athletes posted a GPA of 3.33. A total of 41 students posted a 4.0 GPA, 90 had a minimum of a 3.80, 185 had a minimum of a 3.50, and 303 had a minimum of a 3.00.
Portland vice president of athletics, Leykam, is in his 11th year at the helm of Pilots’ athletic department. While overseeing the Pilots athletic department, he also chaired the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee last season. Twelve different programs have qualified for NCAA postseason events during his tenure, including all cross-country and track programs, both football programs, both basketball programs, volleyball, and men’s tennis. Most recently, second-seeded Portland won the 2023 University Credit Union WCC Womens Basketball Tournament title and secured an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Alex Fowler led the WCC with a scoring of 17.8 ppg and a .577 field goal percentage. She is a finalist for the Becky Hammons Mid-Major Player of the Year award.
Portland’s men’s and women’s soccer teams each ranked nationally in the fall, with the men advancing to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. Laura Pellicoro was named the 2022 WCC Co-Womens Cross Country Runner of the Year and earned NCAA Women’s Cross Country All-America honors, after finishing 36th in the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships, the third best finish in program history. Nolan Hosbein earned WCC Mens Cross Country Freshman of the Year honors.
Portland student-athletes posted a cumulative fall GPA of 3.47 for all varsity teams, the highest ever posted by the department.
McGillis is in his seventh year as Associate Vice President and Executive Director of Athletics. In his first six years in San Diego, McGillis has led the Toreros to national success. From January 2017 to January 2023, USD captured 15 conference championships and 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. Recently, the volleyball team made a historic run to the NCAA Final Four. The Toreros raced to a 31-2 record, including a perfect 18-0 in WCC play for the third time ever. The men’s soccer team went undefeated in conference play and earned its first WCC championship since 2015. The Toreros earned four major awards, including Coach of the Year Brian Quinn, Defenseman of the Year Trevor Dillon, Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Jason Dubrovich and Freshman of the year Simon Duus Muller.
McGillis, who also serves on the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, has been involved in multiple facility projects over the years, including the $6.5 million state-of-the-art Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center, the Purcell Family Short -Game Golf Practice Facility, and the new USD Wellness Center and Basketball Practice Center.
The Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year Award Program is in its 25th year and has recognized a total of 556 deserving athletic directors to date.
Cushman & Wakefield is delighted to welcome the 28 new recipients to the ADOY family, said Craig Cassell, Executive Managing Director, Leader, Education Advisory Group and Co-Leader, Sports & Entertainment Group at Cushman & Wakefield. We are humbled by the leadership and initiative the candidates have shown in achieving this title. We are also inspired to emulate their actions and qualities and be a steward of candidates’ commitment to student-athletes and the communities they serve. Cushman & Wakefield is proud to be a NACDA partner and honored to sponsor the ADOY award.
