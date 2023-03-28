Women’s golf tied for sixth at Georgia State Invitational





Johns Creek, Ga. Western Carolina women’s golf was tied for sixth place both ways after the scores from Monday’s opening round of the Georgia State Invitational at the par-72, 6,170-yard Rivermont Golf Club were confirmed. Teams were just a few holes from completing the second 18 holes on Monday as darkness enveloped the course, leaving the field just shy of 36 holes. Play resumes as teams complete the second round before entering the third and final round with a shotgun start on Tuesday morning. Live scoring via GolfStat is available via a link on CatamountSports.com. Bad weather delayed the start of the first round on Monday morning, with teams encountering wet conditions as they cleared the course to begin the race. The weather delay and a slower-than-normal pace of play with the saturated track saw the teams finish just short of the first round. When checking live stats online, only nine golfers confirmed the second round final scores. WCU was led by true freshmen in the first round Brie Mapanao and sophomores Kaitlyn Wingnean tied for 11th place with matching scores of 2-over par 74. Mapanao overcame a double bogey on her first hole of the day Monday with a birdie on the par-4 eighth to make the back turn at 1-over par. The Australian-born striker countered two bogeys with a second birdie to finish 2-over par for the day. Wingnean made her return to the Catamount with a score of five and countered five bogeys with three birdies for her 74. Wingnean finished her round with six straight pars. Fifth year senior Madison Isaacson tied for 21st on Monday with an opening round score of 3-over par 75, countering a triple bogey and four bogeys with a pair of birdies and an eagle on the par-4, 300-yard 11th. Classmate Victoria Ladd was one stroke back at 4-over par 76 in a tie for 28th with sophomores Elisabeth Lohbauer rounding out WCU’s side tied for 35th overall with 5-over par, 77. Ladd shot par on 14 holes with four bogeys, while Lohbauer fought her way through her first round by countering seven bogeys with a pair of birdies . Playing untethered as an individual, redshirt sophomore Kayleigh Baker posted a first round score of 83 to sit tied for 77th place. Baker had 11 pars over the first 18 holes, including five over her last eight holes of the opening round. Tournament hosts Georgia State, Lipscomb and Troy each tied for first after the opening round with tied scores of 8-over par 296. Charleston Southern was fourth trailing 297 and Eastern Kentucky was fifth at 298. WCU tied with Charlotte for sixth with 299, as the top seven teams were within three strokes of the lead and the Top 10 all within 11 strokes in total. A full recap of Tuesday’s action and the second and third round results will be made available online at CatamountSports.com. Stay up to date with all things Catamount Women’s Golf and WCU Athletics through the social media channels on Facebook (fb.com/catamountsports), Instagram (@wcu_catamounts), and Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountWGolf). T6 West Carolina 299 = 299 (+11) T11 Brie Mapanao (2) 74 = 74 (+2)

T11 Kaitlyn Wingnean (5) 74 = 74 (+2)

T21 Madison Isaacson (3) 75 = 75 (+3)

T28 Victoria Ladd (4) 76 = 76 (+4)

T35 Elisabeth Lohbauer (1) 77 = 77 (+5)

T77 Kayleigh Baker (ind.) 83 = 83 (+11)

