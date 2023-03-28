Softball goes to Bethlehem for Wednesday’s Doubleheader at Lehigh





PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania softball team will make the 90-minute drive north to Bethlehem to face Lehigh, completing their road trip. The Quakers and the Mountain Hawks are scheduled to play a doubleheader with the first pitch on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Leadership Park | Bethlehem, Pa. in Lehigh (DH) 2:00 PM

Game 1: Live statistics Game 2: Live statistics Penn’s taste The Quakers are coming off an Ivy League Series in Dartmouth this weekend. The Big Green won all three games via walk-off, including a walk-off grand slam in the opening game. Penn’s offense came alive in two of the three games and took an early lead against Dartmouth. Quaker junior Kate Reagan hit her first collegiate home run in the first game, giving Penn the early lead. In the three-game series, the Quakers collected 16 hits and eight runs. Both Brian Brown And Sarah Schneider combined for four stolen bases in the three-game series. In the circle are both Kelly Zybura and Payton bean led the team in innings pitched this series. In game one, Bean allowed one run, struckout two and walked one in 6.2 innings. In the second game, Zybura gave up seven runs, struckout two and walked four in six innings of work. In the final game of the series, both Zybura and Bean split the game, with Zybura giving up no runs in the four innings she pitched and striking out two. Bean had three earned runs, but also struckout two batters without walking anyone. Taste of the Mountain Hawks The Mountain Hawks are currently 22-6 and will return to Bethlehem for their second and third home games. Lehigh is coming off a Patriot League sweep at rival Lafayette this weekend. Josie Charles (.451) and Carly Barjaktarovich (.340) lead the offense in batting average. While Emily Cimino leads the team in RBI with 27 total in 2023 In the circle, Katelyn Young has seen the most time posting a 12-3 record with a 1.75 ERA in 92 innings pitched with 23 runs on 76 hits as she led a team with 73 strikeouts and 20 walks. Note numbers

.259 Team batting average this season, top four hitters, Sarah Schneider (.356), Brian Brown (.323), Madison Bauerle (.313), Sammy Fenton (.288)

55 Strikeouts as pitching staff: Rachel Riley (23), Kelly Zybura (22), Payton bean (8), Bella Fiorentino (4)

56 Penn batters have had 56 walks

9 Seven Penn batters combined for nine home runs this season, Sarah Schneider (2), Sammy Fenton (2), Bella Fiorentino, Dani Freer, Julia Mortimer, Dana Anderson , Kate Reagan

7 Seven Penn batters have 10 or more hits in the season, Sarah Schneider (26), Briana Brown (21), Madison Bauerle (21), Sammy Fenton (21), Dana Anderson (17), Julia Mortimer (12) Delaney Smith (10) #FightOnPenn

