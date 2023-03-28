Lehigh opens action at Kingsmill Intercollegiate





WILLIAMSBURG, Va. The Lehigh women’s golf team shot 325 in the first round of the Kingsmill Intercollegiate Monday at the River Course at the Kingsmill Resort. The Mountain Hawks were ranked 13th out of 19 teams after the first round. A brief weather delay during the first round led to play being halted in the second round due to darkness. The second round will be played on Tuesday morning, followed by the last 18 holes. First year Evelyn Wong led Lehigh in round one, shooting seven over par 79. Wong made one birdie in her morning round and has one birdie through 17 holes in her afternoon round. sophomore Madison Pineda and freshmen Yuki Zhu both carded opening rounds of 80. Pineda also made one birdie in round one and owns one through 17 holes in round two. Zhu also carded one birdie in her opening round. Senior Hannah Foster shot 86 in round one and, like her teammates, goes through 17 holes in round two. Junior Megan Grover had to withdraw from the tournament due to illness during the first round. High Point shot 300 as a team to take the lead in the opening round and held a two-stroke lead over Longwood when play was interrupted. The Kingsmill Intercollegiate will conclude on Tuesday with the resumption of round two and the third and final round being played.

