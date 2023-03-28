Men’s golf through two rounds at Valspar Collegiate





PALM CITY, Fla. Although the #9 Pepperdine men’s golf team had a strong start Monday at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational, the Waves would finish tied for 11th place.e after a two-round score of 572 (284-288). Sam Choi led the Waves with a 3-under 68 to finish tied for 15th placee after the opening rounds. The team is tied with Wake Forest and Duke after shooting four over par at the par-71, 6,943-yard Floridian Golf Club. Pepperdine is one road from Northwestern and three from Georgia Southern. Texas Tech leads after going 18-under after two rounds. PLAYER SCORES To graduate Sam Choi (Anaheim, California/New Mexico) is tied for 15th place e , after rising 19 places between the first and second rounds. He went 3-under 139 (71-68) and led the team with 10 birdies so far. He had six birdies in the second round alone, including five from the back nine.

Team Scores:1.Texas Tech 550; 2. North Carolina 553; 3. State of Florida 558; 4. Arizona State 559; T5. Texas 563; T5. Ohio State 563; 7. Texas A&M 564; 8.Houston 568; 9. South Georgia 569; 10. Northwest 571; T11. Pepperdine 572; T11. Wake Forest 572; T11. Duke 572; 14.Marquette 577; 15.Minnesota 584; 16. Lamar595. Top Individuals:1. Ludvig Aberg (Texas Tech) 132; T2. Ben Carr (South Georgia) 135; T2. David Ford (UNC) 135; T2. Wolfgang Glawe (Houston) 135; T5. Tyran Snyders (Texas Tech) 136; T5. Maxwell Moldavia (State of Ohio) 136; T5. Austin Lubricator (UNC) 136; T8. Calum Scott (Texas Tech) 137; T8. William Love (Duke) 137. NEXT ONE The third and final round of the tournament will be played tomorrow, March 28. The Waves will be paired with Marquette, Minnesota and Lamar and will start on holes 13-17 at 5:30 a.m. PT.

