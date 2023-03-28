Soccodato and Schumar earn WLAX Player of the Week Honors





After helping Marquette improve to 9-1 with a 2-0 road trip last week, the senior duo of Emma Soccodato And Mary Schumar were honored by the BIG EAST, the league bureau announced Monday afternoon. Soccodato was named the BIG EAST midfielder of the week after a stellar week in which she totaled six goals, eight ground balls, four goals and six draws. She had a career-high four ground balls in every game, and against EMU went for four goals, three turnovers caused, and three ties. Schumar was again Marquette's top facilitator, with a total of nine assists and a pair of goals. At Eastern Michigan, she finished with two goals, four assists, a ground ball and an caused turnover. This was the first player of the week honors for both student-athletes. It was Schumar's fourth weekly recognition this season, having been named to the Weekly Honor Roll three times before. BIG EAST Attacker of the Week

Mary Schumar Marquette, Sr., A The senior forward had 11 points off two goals and nine assists as Marquette went 2-0 last week. Schumar’s two goals and four of her assists came in an 18–5 win at Eastern Michigan, along with a caused turnover and a ground ball. Her remaining five assists resulted in another victory for the Golden Eagles as they defeated Central Michigan 17-9. Schumar leads the country in both assists (40) and assists per game (4.00). BIG EAST Midfielder of the Week

Emma Soccodato Marquette, Sr., M Soccodato had six goals from eight shots in Marquette’s two wins last week. The senior midfielder had four goals from five shots on target at Eastern Michigan and scored two goals from two total shots in the win against Central Michigan. Soccodato also added eight ground balls, four turnovers caused and six draw checks in two Marquette games last week. BIG EAST Defender of the Week

Trinity McPherson, Denver, Gr., D In a 12–7 win over No. 21 Jacksonville, McPherson scored five ground balls, two turnovers caused, and two tie checks, while also adding one goal and one assist on 1/1 shooting for the No. 4 Pioneers. The victory over Jacksonville was Denver’s fourth victory over a top-25 team and second in an actual away game. BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

Ryan Dineen, Denver, Fr., A The freshman forward scored her second hat-trick of the season in Denver’s victory over the Dolphins. Dineen had four shots on target in the win. Her three goals also came from three shots from free position. BIG EAST weekly honor roll

Leah Rubino, Butler, Jr., M scored 11 goals in a 2-1 week for Butler; Rubino scored four in an 11-9 win over Detroit Mercy and had a program-record seven in the 14-13 win against Eastern Michigan; Rubino also added an induced turnover against Eastern Michigan; Rubino has the fourth highest shot percentage in the country (.656)

Rayea Davis, Connecticut, So., A a total of seven points off five goals and two assists in a 1-0 week for the Huskies; Davis had six shots on target and added one ground ball in the 20-12 win against Albany

Caroline Curnal, Villanova, Gr., A had five goals and 13 ties as the Wildcats beat Bucknell 12-10 in their only game of the week on the road; The graduate student also had a .750 shot percentage in the win; Curnal ranks second in the nation for total draw checks (96) this season and third in draw checks per game (9.60)

