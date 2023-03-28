Men’s golf with record-breaking performance on day one of Butler Invite





INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. The Ball State men’s golf team broke the record for single-round team scoring with their total of 266 in the second round of the Don Benbow Butler Invitational. The Cardinals finished the first two rounds in first place after being tied with Butler, Cleveland State and IUPUI. All five Cardinals finished day one of the Butler Invite in the top-25 for the individual standings. Showing the way for the Cardinals was Carter Smith , finished 9-under (66-65–131) for 36 holes. Smith recorded a career-low in the first round, scoring at 4-under (66) and breaking it again in the second round with 5-under (65). Smith made a total of 12 birdies during the first day of play. Ali Kan was not far behind, finishing the day in a tie for second place, finishing 2-under in the first round and 3-under in the second round (68-67135). Khan made 10 birdies over the two rounds. Cash Bellar is tied for seventh place after two rounds. In fact, Bellar scored 70 in round one and finished 1-under in round two (70-69139). Joey Ranieri finished the first day tied for 17th placee, finishing 6-over in round one (76) and 5-under after round two (76-65141). Griffin Hare equals 25e finish round one at 2-over and break even in round two (72-70142). The final round of the Don Benbow Butler Invitational begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. The Cardinals will be paired with Butler, Indian Hills CC and Purdue Fort Wayne and will start on holes 1, 2, 3A, 3B and 4. Team standings after round 1: Ball State (276-266542) Butler (286-274560) Indian Hills CC (283-278561) Purdue Fort Wayne (276-286562) State of Cleveland (286-278564) T-6. IUPUI (286-288574)

T-6. IUPUI (284-290574)

8. State of Youngstown (289-288577)

9. Green Bay (295-289584)

10.Detroit Mercy (296-296592)

11. Franklin College (304-303607)

