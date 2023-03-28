Nu’u Contrades wins Pac-12 Player of the Week





SAN FRANCISCO – Be the leader in a week 4-0, including a ranked win and earned Territorial Cup streak Nu’u Contrades the Pac-12 Player of the Week Award, according to an announcement from the league office Monday afternoon. The Maroon and Gold have won 10 of their last 11 games and sit alone in the Pac-12 Conference 5-1 in league play. After Luke Keaschall received the same honor last week, Sun Devil Baseball is the only school in the conference to have multiple POTW recognitions this season. Contrades is the fifth Pac-12 POTW in the Willie Bloomquist era and second overall freshman this season with the accolade. “We are extremely proud of Nu’u,” said Arizona State Head Baseball Coach Willie Bloomquist . “We all know this was in the tank. He played gold glove defense at third base and he bought in completely. Nu’u has been extremely patient and now we are all starting to see the results that come with his level of talent. . In Wednesday night’s weekday game against No. 25 Grand Canyon, he was 2-5 with an RBI double, setting up the go-ahead run against the Lopes. The Contrades faced the rival Arizona Wildcats this weekend and were 7-14 (.500) with eight RBIs, three runs scored, two doubles and two home runs in Sun Devil Baseball’s victory over the foes to the south. He also scored the game-winning run in Saturday’s series win and scored it in Sunday’s series finale, making him responsible for three of the four winning runs in ASU’s four games. Saturday’s game against the Wildcats was the Contrades best performance, going 3-5 with a career-best five RBI and the go-ahead three-run jack in the sixth inning. If that wasn’t enough, he had his second career four-hit game with another bomb and three RBIs in Sunday’s effort. For the week, Contrades was 9-19 (.473) with 10 RBI—of ASU’s 31 total—four runs scored, two doubles, two runs, only one strikeout in 19 at bats, and a laughable .947 slugging percentage. This caps off an 11-game game where he goes 24-49 (.489) with 19 RBI, four home runs, and five doubles. The effort pushed Sun Devil Baseball to its second sweep of Arizona since the 2009 season, recording four wins against opponents in the state. Arizona State is back in action Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. MST for a return game against the UNLV Rebels, as Pac-12 play resumes in a three-game set beginning Friday night in Cal, with the first pitch at 7:00 p.m. o’clock. pm MST.

