Cornilleau Excel 1000 Table Tennis…





The Billiard Company – Delivery charges Orders placed before 12pm are usually dispatched 48 hours after order confirmation to most addresses in the Republic of Ireland. We currently do not ship items abroad. Delivery is normally made within three to five working days. Delivery times for larger items

Due to the wide variety of products we supply and the wide range of colors and finish choices, large/bulky items such as pool/snooker, table tennis or football tables, etc. are not included in our standard shipping terms. For more information on the actual delivery of any of these items, please contact us prior to placing your order. An accurate time frame will be provided by us once confirmation of your order has been made. However, shipping dates are subject to current commitments and stock availability. For guaranteed shipping dates or premium delivery services, please contact our sales team on Tel: 01 872 9420 or Email: info@thebilliardcompany.ie Accessories Orders Order value over (250.00) Order value below (250.00) 1st package Next Package(s) 1st package Next Package(s) Republic of Ireland FREE FREE 10am 10am * Individual boxes/packages may not exceed 30 kilos or be longer than 3 metres. Remote Eircode Surcharge: Some remote/island Eircode addresses may incur additional delivery charges. For more information please contact us on Tel: 01 872 9420 and we will be happy to clarify the exact cost prior to placing the order. Foreign deliveries Currently not available. ** Premium/guaranteed delivery services must be requested by phone to check current stock and advice on pricing. Extensive products: Certain large, voluminous products such as snooker and pool tables, table tennis tables, air hockey and football tables are exempt from the usual delivery conditions. The costs for shipping these products will be charged regardless of the order value. Further details are indicated with these products on the website. * An order is regarded as one shipment to one address. Specially crafted products, personalized products or non-stock items are treated as separate orders, although for regular/returning customers we will notify when such goods are ready for dispatch so that customers can add items up to the value of carriage paid if they wish (excluding major / bulky items) Click & Collect: On small/weighed products we allow a Click & Collect service from our Dublin Showrooms at 111 Marlborough Street, Dublin 1. D01 EK70. This does not apply to bulky items that are not stored on site. Collection service for these bulky items can only be arranged upon written/pre-arrangement so that orders can be made available for dispatch.

