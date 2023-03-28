Carlos Alcaraz is the most exciting player in men’s tennis and he will only get better | Tennis

EAt the start of the second set of Carlos Alcaraz’s third-round victory at the Miami Open, Serbian veteran Dusan Lajovic was choking under the relentless pressure of the world No. 1. Lajovic threw down everything he had, directed a forehand approach down the line, then connected with an overhead backhand to the other line. In three quick strides, Alcaraz flashed from the left side of the track to the right and cracked a hooked shot with the forehand past Lajovic at the net. Then he smiled.

Alcaraz is the most dynamic, creative player in men’s tennis right now, a walking highlight, and seemingly every match he plays brings similar displays of skill and athleticism. His speed makes it so difficult to pass the ball past him, and he combines his defense with relentless aggression from both wings and dexterity that allows him to unload from any position on the pitch.

Those strengths alone would make Alcaraz a top player, but his game is also surprisingly complete. He likes endpoints with delicate forehand drop shots that make it impossible for opponents to read him. He is constantly looking for an opportunity to go to the net. Alcaraz’s myriad strengths are tied together by his innate intelligence and an understanding of how to best use his strengths.

At such a young age, only 19 years old, Alcaraz is enjoying a level of success that only Rafael Nadal can relate to on the men’s tour. At the start of this season, however, his rapid upward trajectory was briefly interrupted by the first crisis of his career.

A few weeks after winning last year’s US Open to become the first teen world No. 1 in men’s tennis history, Alcaraz was forced to pull out of the ATP Finals with an abdominal injury. Just as he returned to full intensity in training, he suffered a hamstring injury that forced him out of the Australian Open.

While the rest of his opponents flew to Melbourne, Alcaraz was sequestered in his gym for rehabilitation. He sat down with his team and concluded that he had shed some of the daily habits that had contributed to his success, from early nights to maintaining a healthy diet. i didn’t like [well] because I wanted to do that, he said. But after the injury in January things started to get better [with] things out of court.

Since returning to competition, things have clicked seamlessly into place. Alcaraz played his comeback tournament in Buenos Aires, which he won, and his win-loss record this year is 16-1, with two titles. His lone defeat sparked further concerns about his durability after he suffered another hamstring injury while leading Cameron Norrie into the Rio Open final, but he immediately followed it up by winning Indian Wells to regain the No. 1 ranking.

Carlos Alcaraz after defeating Daniil Medvedev to triumph in Indian Wells. Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

That run in Indian Wells, which he completed without dropping a set, was incredible. Daniil Medvedev has been outplayed many times but he is one of the most tactically astute players and he got into their final after a streak of 19 winning games. He has never looked so ignorant on the pitch, so unsure of how on earth to put pressure on his opponent. Alcaraz dismantled him 6-3, 6-2.

However, it was Alcaraz’s semi-final against Jannik Sinner that gave a glimpse of what his future held. Exciting and impressive as Alcaraz’ performances at the US Open were, he was also wasteful and inefficient. The Spaniard competed at a higher level than any of his opponents, but he continually failed to capitalize on his opportunities, sometimes playing too much for the crowd by attempting unnecessarily extended shots at key points and regularly finishing in fifth sets .

However, during his Indian Wells semifinal, Alcaraz struggled with several aspects of his game and was outplayed during the first set. But he served well, he produced every decisive moment and he finished the match in straight sets. Alcaraz’s game is already so effective and complete, but as he ages he will likely become more clinical and efficient, combining his relentless creativity with wiser decisions when required. His serve should also improve.

As he has risen to the top of the sport, Alcaraz’s success has already changed his life. Of course, he demands even more attention with the departure of Roger Federer and the absence of Nadal and Novak Djokovic, and his practice sessions are intense. He’s already signed new notes, from BMW to Calvin Klein, and after the latter was revealed, he definitely saw it the comments from some critics suggesting he would be distracted from his goals. He continues to bloom.

The way Alcaraz carried himself in his young career is almost as impressive as his performances on the pitch. He remains friendly, pleasant and humble. His peers have no choice but to like him, even as he continues to smother them.