Longwood Tennis falls short in Home Big South matches





Next game: James Madison University 28-03-2023 | 14.00 hours March 28 (Tue) / 2 p.m James Madison University History FARMVILLE, Va. Longwood men’s and women’s tennis each hosted a Big South opponent today as the men welcomed Presbyterian and the women welcomed Charleston Southern. Both teams went down in their respective duels today with scores of 7-0 and 5-0. Singles:

Men When. 1: PC beats Dusan Milanovic. LWU Guillermo Cagigas 6-4, 7-6 (4)

No. 2: PC defeats Max Benson. LWU Joav Weinberg 6-3, 6-3

When. 3: PC beats Sebastian Dominguez. LWU Timothy Puech 4-6, 7-5, 10-8

No. 4: PC Defeats Denim Yadav. LWU Ernest Rocabert 6-4, 6-1

No. 5: PC defeats Javier Matos. LWU Luke Krause 7-5, 6-1

No. 6: PC David beats Mamalat. LWU Alejandro Uribe 6-1, 6-2

Women No. 1: Defeats CSU Luiza Fullana. LWU Emma Nurgazieva 6-2, 6-3

This. 2: Defeats CSU Amila Jusufbegovic. LWU Mary Saez 7-5, 1-6, 6-1

No. 3: Defeats CSU Marina Skegro. LWU Karina Rizvanov 7-6 (6), 6-3

No. 4: LWU Sophia Mareta against CSU Zoë Cauthen 2-6, 7-6 (4), 2-4 (DNF)

No. 5: LWU Victoria Czerny against CSU Khyanna Singh 6-1, 3-6, 3-4 (DNF)

No. 6: CSU Kassandra Di Staulo final. LWU extension Nina Hederich 6-3, 6-0 Doubles:

Men No. 1: Defeats PC Benson/Milanovic. LWU Cagigas/Journey 6-4

No. 2: PC Nezar/Maes verd. LWU Rocabert/Uribe 6-3

No. 3: LWU Reis/Weinberg def. PC Cariov/Mamalat 6-0

Women No. 1: CSU Fullana/Singh def. LWU Nurgazieva/Rizvanova 6-3

No. 2: LWU Saez/Hederich vs. CSU Pyritz/Cauthen 4-5 (DNF)

Yes. 3: Defeats CSU Boyd/Jusufbegovic. LWU Marchetta/Czerny 6-3 HOW IT HAPPENED: Longwood women’s tennis (6-11) started the day’s games in doubles and eventually dropped the first doubles point. The duos ranked No. 1 and No. 3 both lost 6-3 results to their opponents in Charleston Southern (13-5), while the team of Mary Saez And Nina Hederichs match at number 2 remained unfinished. The Buccaneers claimed a second point at No. 1 in singles, but had to battle to claim their third. Mary Saez and Amila Jusufbegovic of Charleston Southern battled for a third set at No. 2, but CSU came away with the win. Marina Skegro’s victory is over Karina Rizvanov at No. 3 confirmed the double encounter victory for the Bucs, and as a result, the games at Nos. 4 and 5 remained unfinished despite both Sophia Mareta And Victoria Czerny each on their way to third sets. On the men’s side, Longwood (5-8) dropped the opening double to PC (11-9) after falling to the No. 1 and No. 2. However, the duo of Luis Reis And Joav Weinberg did manage a victory in the No. 3 spot despite dropping the overall double. The Blue Hose went on to take victories across all six starting spots to earn their second Big South win of the year. While PC eventually won each of the matches, several Lancers had respectable displays, including a second-set tiebreaker loss at No. 1 of Guillermo Cagigas and a crazy match that went all the way to a tenth point in the third set from Timéo Puech at No. 3. NEXT ONE: Men’s tennis is gearing up for another game tomorrow at home against James Madison at 2pm. Women’s tennis heads south on Thursday, March 30e to Durham, NC for a game with North Carolina Central at 2 p.m #GoWood

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longwoodlancers.com/news/2023/3/27/mens-tennis-longwood-tennis-comes-up-short-in-home-big-south-contests.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related