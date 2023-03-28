Sports
Michigan hockey blows out Colgate, 11-1
ALLENTOWN, Pa. Playoff hockey is built for setbacks. In a sport that can be decided by one shift, shot, or lucky bounce of the puck, anyone can show up and beat a giant in single-game elimination. Meanwhile, heavy favorites, such as the No. 1 seed Michigan hockey team in Friday’s NCAA Tournament opener against Colgate, sought to ruin those optimistic dreams.
Consider them crushed.
While the Raiders (19-16-5 overall) tried to pull off an unlikely upset, the Wolverines (25-11-3) easily pushed them aside. After a second seven-goal period, Michigan dismantled Colgate in an emphatic 11–1 win.
We sort of figured it out (in the second) and gained momentum, and then when we had a few more the floodgates opened, senior forward Nick Granowicz said. We just shut them down and it seemed like they weren’t interested in the game at the time because it was getting out of range. That was our plan too, just to get them to stop.
By dismantling the Raiders, the Wolverines ensured that their quest to avenge last season’s elimination in the Frozen Four semifinals will continue. Now they can look forward to a Sunday night game against Penn State with a Tampas Frozen Four seat on the line.
But before they could earn that right, they had to get things done. And to set the tone, Michigan relied on its elder statesmen to kick off the fireworks. Granowicz scored the opening goal midway through the first period in his first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, as senior forward Eric Ciccolini did the same on the power play eight minutes into the second half.
With that 2-0 lead in hand, Michigan swamped the stats for the rest of the second period. Seven different goalscorers secured an 8–0 lead at the second break, booked by a close goal from second-year defender Luke Hughes on his two-goal, five-point night.
Prior to that goal, the Wolverines created a new definition of domination. Things got so bad for Colgate that the PPL Center’s PA announcer still called Michigan’s fourth goal, while freshman forward Rutger McGroarty scored his sixth. By the time the announcer caught up, the Wolverines had scored the third most goals in a period in NCAA Tournament history.
All told, their 11 goals ranked seventh all-time in a single postseason game, alongside games buried so deep in the archives that their players didn’t have to wear helmets. An abuse of historic proportions, to say the least.
Obviously, we expect the floodgates to open when we play our game, and we stuck with it and didn’t get away from it, said first-year forward Adam Fantilli, who scored a goal and an assist in the game. I think once one went in we started to get a little more confident, a little looser and then the second one came and then we just kept going.
As that water rose to Colgate’s chin, his offense struggled to wake up. Even if they had a rare power play, the Raiders still spent much of that span in their own end at the hands of Michigan’s junior unit. By the end of the second period, the Wolverines had scored as many goals as Colgate managed shots.
The outburst got so ugly that when defenseman Nic Belpedio celebrated Colgate’s lone goal four minutes into the third period, he and his linemates skated to the bench with no revelry. They had no reason to still be down 8-1.
The procedure was so thorough that even if the Raiders managed to score their measly goal, it didn’t matter. Michigan had put their hopes to bed long ago. And the Wolverines only made that more apparent by scoring a trio of goals in the third period on a long power play to end the third. Not needing to boost their stats any further, they still hunted for more, seeking revenge for second-year forward Mackie Samoskevich, who was forced to pull the penalty by that final flurry of goals.
A butt-end is something that should never happen in college hockey, especially when it’s 8-1 and your seasons are slipping away, Fantilli said. We obviously had a little extra. I can’t say the word I want to say, but shoot our butts to go out and score as many as possible.
A 10-goal blowout might seem like overkill, but given the stakes, it was just what the Wolverines wanted. His focus on the Raiders allows Michigan to shift its undivided attention to the Nittany Lions with a Tampa spot on the line.
Our routine has stayed the same all season and this week to maintain some consistency, said Michigan coach Brandon Naurato.
Because you can’t look past anyone in March. And by lasering into Colgate on Friday night, the Wolverines ensured their own dreams will live on for another game.
