Members of Cricket Scotland anti-racism group quit over alleged lack of progress | Cricket





Four members of Cricket Scotland's anti-racism and equality, diversity and inclusion advisory group have resigned over a perceived lack of progress in tackling racism. The resignation comes after criticism last week when Cricket Scotland chairman Anjan Luthra claimed progress was being made. Scottish women's international Abtaha Maqsood, businessman Imran Khan, academic Khadija Mohammed and Raza Sadiq, of Running Out Racism, are the four who have retired. The Advisory Group is reported to have met once. A Sportscotland spokesperson said: "It is deeply disappointing that members of Cricket Scotland's anti-racism and EDI advisory group have decided to step down from their posts. However, we fully respect and understand their decision to do so. We have always been clear that only through genuine and meaningful consultation and engagement can cultural change be brought about within the sport. We have urgent discussions with Cricket Scotland on this matter. In July 2022, the entire Cricket Scotland board resigned on the eve of the publication of a damning independent report outlining hundreds of cases of institutional racism within the organisation. A new chairman, Luthra, and interim director, Gordon Arthur, were appointed to oversee a restructuring of the organization. Last Tuesday, when it was announced that Arthur would be stepping down for personal reasons, Cricket Scotland released an update from Luthra, stating that the creation of a sub-committee on the EDI board, along with the creation of an anti-racism and EDI advisory group that reports to the Subcommittee, shows progress made in inculcating an EDI focus on the organization.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re using the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

However, lawyer Aamer Anwar, representing former Scottish players Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh, who alleged last year that the governing body was institutionally racist, claimed that Cricket Scotland remained unfit for purpose. The anti-racism campaign group Running Out Racism was also critical, saying the statement was tone-deaf and arrogant, claiming: Cricket Scotland's release today has significantly damaged confidence and demonstrated the governing body's failure to learn from the mistakes of the past.

