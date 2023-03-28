Russia has returned to football seamlessly and no one seems very upset | Russia

The Azadi Stadium in Tehran can hold up to 78,000 people. As Lokomotiv Moscow’s Anton Miranchuk kicked off Thursday night under a giant portrait of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khomeini, let’s generously say it wasn’t completely packed. Still, the crowd that was there made a pretty decent noise.

There were even a few hundred traveling fans, who were rewarded when Miranchuk scored for Russia from the penalty spot. Early in the second half, Porto striker Mehdi Taremi equalized for Iran, and although the later phases fell into a procession of substitutions, the visitors were ultimately lucky to escape with a 1-1 draw.

Honor even on the pitch, which felt like a diplomatically fitting result. Over the past year, as the West begins to close ranks, these two pariah states have been locked in a pragmatic but increasingly enthusiastic embrace.

Russian money has flowed into Iranian mining and infrastructure projects, to the point where it is now Iran’s largest source of foreign investment. Iran has invited Russian businessmen to Tehran to give advice on how to circumvent Western sanctions. The two countries have linked their banking systems and embarked on joint naval exercises. And last month, the Russian and Iranian sports ministers signed a memorandum of mutual understanding, pledging to strengthen their sporting ties.

On Sunday night, Ukrainian footballers step out at Wembley Stadium to a lively fanfare: a sea of ​​flags and bold gestures, an outburst of affection and solidarity that has greeted them virtually everywhere for the past year. At the exact same time, at St Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium, Russia is playing against Iraq in their first national team match on home soil since the start of last year’s war.

Good luck finding the match on television or locating a match report on the FIFA website. But seamlessly, almost imperceptibly, Russia has returned to the international football treadmill, and no one seems to be much upset by it.

Even Ukraine, which called for Iran to be kicked out of the World Cup last year for its role in supplying drones to Russia’s war effort, has opted for apathy over outrage in this case. The countries playing Russia an aggressor support Russian aggression and what Russia is doing to Ukraine, Ukraine’s acting manager Ruslan Rotan said last week. We don’t have to think about those countries, we don’t have to pay attention to them. They are not worth it. The bottom line is forget about Russia.

The Russian Ruslan Litvinov heads the ball away against Iran. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With Russia and its clubs still frozen out of UEFA and with no realistic prospect of rapprochement as long as the war continues, this may well become the default attitude across much of the continent. Meanwhile, Russia is maneuvering.

Along with the friendlies against Iran and Iraq, it has signed up to play in the first Central Asian Championship in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan this summer. And so, as Ukraine spins faster and faster in Europe’s orbit, Russia’s center of gravity has shifted eastward to Asia, an arrangement that may even become formal.

In recent weeks, Russia has increasingly sought rapprochement with the Asian Football Federation, fueling rumors that it may eventually turn its back on UEFA and mingle with countries such as Saudi Arabia, Guam and Australia.

Officially, securing a return to European football remains the priority, and there is certainly little appetite among Russia’s biggest clubs to turn down the riches of the Uefa Champions League for its much less prestigious AFC equivalent. But as Denis Rogachev, the deputy secretary general of the Russian FA, recently said, all scenarios are being considered. After all, he said: we do not experience a stream of people who want to play us.

Of course, there is an element of realpolitik in this: the longer Russia’s international isolation continues, the greater the risk of the national team’s atrophy, perhaps even a mass exodus. Membership in the Asian Confederation would give Russia a steady supply of matches, as well as a much easier route to World Cup qualification, with up to nine Asian teams in the 2026 tournament. For the AFC, Russia’s entry would immediately boost its clout and prestige in the field. world stage, even if the road to full membership remains bureaucratically complicated.

But of course Russia’s reshuffle in Asia also has a more symbolic dimension: part of a wider geopolitical pivot that may not have started the war in Ukraine, but it has certainly accelerated. In a sense, the interplay between Russia’s European and Asian identities has shaped the country’s politics since the time of Peter the Great.

Russian fans watching the match against Iran at Azadi Stadium. Photo: Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With Vladimir Putin turning his back on Europe and seeking to strengthen energy and security cooperation with China and India and the autocracies of the Arab world, closer sporting cooperation may be the natural next step.

Perhaps Europe is really prepared to forget Russia when playing football. But as boycotts and bans begin to ease, as other sports prepare to let Russia back into the herd, it reminds us of the fragility of solidarity in a very complex world.

The International Olympic Committee has decided to admit Russian athletes to next year’s Paris Games. Wimbledon will lift the suspension of Russian players next month. Meanwhile, Russian footballers discover that the beauty of football is also its plague. There is always someone else to play.