JMU women’s tennis beats South Alabama 5-2 for fifth Sun Belt win | Sport





To go undefeated on the weekend after defeating Southern Miss 4-1 on Saturday, JMU women’s tennis South Alabama needed to beat the 2022 Sun Belt Champions. After rallying in doubles to earn the double point, the Dukes stopped the Jaguars to remain at the top of the Sun Belt standings at 5-0. Were now really put to the test, said assistant coach Noah Tippen. We now have three seniors at the top of the lineup. They’ve seen a lot of tough tennis and they were undefeated this weekend. After South Alabama won its first doubles game via a 6-3 win by junior Otoha Aoki and freshman Chems Zeghlouli over JMU freshman Reka Matko and redshirt senior Daria Afanasyeva, JMU forced the double to be decided by the third court through freshman Daria Munteanu and redshirt senior Daniela Volohs 6-4 victory against Jaguars graduate Nikola Novotna and sophomore Elysia Pool. The Dukes were in danger of losing the double as redshirt senior Kylie Moulin and sophomore Ines trailed Oliveira 3-5. South Alabama freshman Tereza Dejnozkova and senior Luminita Tutunaru had two match points before letting Moulin and Oliveria back into the game at 5-5. Under 5-6, Moulin and Oliveira worked back again and forced a tiebreak. The duo took the double point for the Dukes, something JMU has done in all of its Sun Belt games with their 7-6 (4) win. We just stayed super positive, Moulin said. We knew we had to keep going to catch that break and get back into the game. We’ve been playing together all season, so we really have a lot of trust in each other. With the team game score at 2-2, the last three courts playing were no. 1, 2 and 3 singles, which happened to be three JMU seniors Moulin, Afanasyeva and Voloh. As they did in the Southern Miss win, they left no doubt and won all three jobs. Moulin came off the field first after pulling away in a 6-4, 6-2 victory against Tutunaru. Like the previous timeout, Voloh secured victory for JMU with a straight-sets victory over Pool 6-3, 6-1. I think we’ve been very successful in going the extra mile in the big moments, Voloh said. It all comes from experience in the season. Afanasyeva rounded out the afternoon by slamming the door on Novotna’s comeback in a 7-5, 7-6(2) win. JMU is now one of three undefeated Sun Belt teams through five conference games, along with Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion. The Dukes will stay at home next Saturday against ULM, which starts at noon.

Please contact Craig Mathias at mathiack@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of women’s tennis, follow the Sports Desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breezejmu.org/sports/jmu-women-s-tennis-defeats-south-alabama-5-2-for-fifth-sun-belt-win/article_95ef497a-ccc8-11ed-832d-f3a4e3c8d5c1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related