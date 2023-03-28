Canisius hockey falls 9-2 to No. 1 Minnesota in NCAA Tournament Regional

FARGO, ND There was no room to gloss over the fact that the Canisius College hockey team had just lost a lopsided NCAA Tournament game to Minnesota.

There was no way to make up for the fact that a five-minute major penalty ruled against the Golden Griffins early in the third period opened the door for the No. 1 team in the nation to flip a switch and make a 9 to put away. -2 win in an NCAA Tournament game Thursday at Scheels Arena.

We talked about keeping the puck moving, said Canisius left winger Nick Bowman. We felt like the way we played as a team how we would be successful if we focused on ourselves, and I think you saw that in the first half of the game.

It worked for two periods, as the Griffs led 2–1 at one point and trailed by just a goal in the final 20 minutes.

But as the Griffs (20-19-3) nursed their metaphorical wounds after a third-period thrashing at the hands of the Golden Gophers (27-9-1), sixth-year coach Trevor Large found some optimism in the three weeks his team had just had had. started and completed. They had won a pair of three-game series in the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs and then led Holy Cross to the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth in 10 years.

People also read…

That took some of the sting out of the loss.

Those are things, if you were here, if you were on the rink, you can understand those things, and our guys definitely felt like the game was closer than reality, Large said. That score, this loss definitely doesn’t define who we are. It doesn’t define our season. It doesn’t define the players and the people we have in our program. The end is very quick, but the reality is that I can look around the room and thank them for the effort it took to get here. There are only 16 teams that make an NCAA tournament.

I said to the guys, this is a glimpse and it gives us hope for the future, that we can get back here soon. That we can come back here more often. And we can finally win that first NCAA game for Canisius hockey.

That could become a matter of keeping players for the Griffs, if they want to immediately enter the NCAA Tournament next season. Canisius has 10 seniors and five graduate transfers this year, including goalkeeper Jacob Barczewski (senior), leading scorers Keaton Mastrodonato (senior) and Ryan Miotto (senior), and defender David Melaragni (senior).

Also in play: the extra year the NCAA granted college athletes in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which could allow some of Canisius’ key players to return next season.

And while it was hard to get around the idea of ​​a seven-goal loss, even Minnesota coach Bob Motzko had to blink twice at the final score.

We’ve seen it all, Motzko said. That was probably the closest 9-2 game I’ve ever seen. They have a 2-1 lead in the second and played according to their game plan. What I liked about us is that we stuck to our game plan and got pucks deep. And we had to grind tonight because of how they were going to play.

Untimely penalty against Canisius:With the Gophers leading 3–2 at the start of the third period, Canisius left winger Stefano Bottini received a five-minute major head contact penalty 27 seconds into the period after hitting Minnesota’s Jackson LaCombe. Officials ruled it a five-minute major and issued Bottini game misconduct after reviewing the game.

Here’s Stefano Bottini’s hit early in the third period that kicked off Minnesota’s power play. pic.twitter.com/IgJaxpwkmp Rachel Lenzi (@rachellenzi) March 24, 2023

Whether you agree or not, it’s one of those things that gets them five straight minutes no matter how many times they score, Bowman said. It’s just one of those things. We knew it was coming and credit to them, they did a really good job but I’m not sure. It’s just one of those things that didn’t go our way.

The penalty opened the door for the Gophers to begin an offense averaging at least four goals per game. Minnesota started the week second in the nation in goals per game as Jimmy Snuggerud and Brody Lamb scored power play goals in the next 1:25. to open Minnesota’s lead to 5-2.

It continued to put pressure, said Minnesota’s Bryce Brodzinski, who scored three goals and had an assist. With a five-minute major, especially in the third period, it’s a good point for us to tire their defense, and as long as we stick with them and keep the pressure and stay in the ozone zone, and don’t give them a chance to change, they were a bit tired for the rest of the game.

It showed after that five-minute major, when we really came out and started to pick it up a little bit.

Faceoff Factor: Minnesota won 35 of the game’s 53 faceoffs, including 15 faceoffs in the second period and 14 faceoffs in the third. Winning those faceoffs meant guaranteed time with the puck, something the Gophers worked to their advantage.

We had to make a good opponent, who has a lot of puck possession as a strength for their team, to give up, Large said. Faceoffs are that first fight of every shift. The fact that they managed to win a lot of draws gives them possession and makes it harder for us to have to fight to get it back.

Tonight we weren’t able to get that possession and if we were we might be able to drive our team a little bit further north.

A highlight on the roll: Bowman’s goal 3:23 into the second period gave the Griffs a 2-1 lead, and it was a goal that garnered a lot of attention on social media.

Bowman beat Minnesota goaltender Justen Close (19 saves) on a shot from the right circle, after knocking out Minnesota center Colin Schmidt, who was trying to defend on the play.

Watch this goal from Canisius Nick Bowman, he untied Colin Schmidt’s laces pic.twitter.com/SapDKueuHG Rachel Lenzi (@rachellenzi) March 24, 2023

That was one of those bang-bang plays where you just trust your instincts, Bowman said. I got it and I saw a guy come in and just made the switch. Before you know it, I’m in the slot and shooting it. It’s not something I necessarily worked on, but it was one of those bounces that came my way.