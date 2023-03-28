Mens Golf 3-Under through 36 holes at Torrey Pines





RESULTS LA JOLLA, California The Bucknell men’s golf team posted a 3-under par total of 573 on Monday at the famed Torrey Pines Golf Club and the Bison ranks 12th in a talented field after 36 holes at the UC San Diego Invitational. Bucknell’s five-man unit made 42 birdies and an eagle on the first day and tallied no higher than 73. Two Bisons posted red numbers in each lap on the scenic course along the Pacific Ocean. In the morning round, Josh Holtschlag led the way with a 70, Andres Barraza carded a 71, and Blake Wisdom And Jackson Bussel both shot 73 as the team compiled a 1-under 287. In round two, Wisdom had a run of four consecutive birdies on holes 8-11 en route to a 70, and Michael Rudnick followed with a 71. Bussell’s 72 and Barraza’s 73 gave the Bison a 2-under 286. Wisdom is the low Bison through 36 holes at 1-under 143, which puts him tied for 32nd. Jack Gardner is also playing with the team as an individual, and he got going in the afternoon and made six birdies en route to a career-low 68. Gardner started the round with a birdie on the par-3 12th hole, and he finished with a 32 on the back nine of the track. Oklahoma Christian, the third-ranked Division II team in the nation, is 20-under over 36 holes and has a one-shot lead over Seattle and a three-shot lead over CSU Northridge. Ten of the 15 teams in the field are double digits under par. Bucknell is five shots behind UC Santa Barbara and five ahead of 13th place Florida A&M. Lehigh, the only other Northeastern team in the field, ranks 14th at 580. CSU Northridge’s Eirik Thomassen made nine birdies without bogey en route to a second-round 63, and at 13-under for the tournament, he has a four-shot lead over UC San Diego’s Kyle Dougherty and Cal Baptist’s Eeli Kujanpaa. Fifty of the 83 players in the field are even par or better heading into the final round. Bucknell made the most progress on the course’s four par-5 holes. The five-man lineup was 20-under on the par-5s, including an eagle from Holtschlag at No. 17, and Gardner made a birdie for three of four in his second round. Bucknell’s 42 birdies are second most in the field, trailing only Oklahoma Christian’s 48. Barraza’s 10 birdies are tied for seventh. Bucknell’s total of 573 is tied for the eighth-best 36-hole score in team history. The third and final round begins Tuesday morning at 7:30 a.m. local time, 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

