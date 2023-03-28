Afghanistan wins landmark cricket series against Pakistan | Cricket news





Afghanistan beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

Afghanistan has put on another impressive run-chase to beat Pakistan with a new look by seven wickets in the second Twenty20 international (T20I) with one ball to go and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series. Sunday’s win at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marks the first time Afghanistan has won a series against a top six ICC team. Pakistan opted to bat first but its inexperienced top order again disappointed before remembering Imad Wasim not hitting 64 off 57 balls and captain Shadab Khan made 32 to lift the final total to 130-6. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (44) and Ibrahim Zadran (38) led Afghanistan’s chase before Najibullah Zadran scored a swift unbeaten 23 and Mohammad Nabi was 14 not out to lead their team to 133-3 with a ball to spare. It is a great honor and pleasure to lead this great team, said Afghan captain Rashid Khan. Great effort with the ball, and then we went deep and finished it. We have players to top it off like Nabi and Najib. What a momentous occasion for cricket from Afghanistan! Afghan Atalan made history by securing their first ever T20I series victory over traditional rivals Pakistan. It is a triumph of perseverance, courage and teamwork. pic.twitter.com/nQ7jjqmm14 Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 26, 2023 Needing 22 from the last two overs, Najibullah and Nabi hit a six each in Naseem Shah’s penultimate, who went for 17 and effectively ended Pakistan’s hopes. Afghanistan recorded a memorable six-wicket win against Pakistan on Friday after the Shadabs team pinned at 92-9. In the absence of five rested front-line players, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan continued to struggle with Afghanistan’s pace and spin on Sharjah’s slow wickets. Saim Ayub, who made his T20 debut in the first game, pushed behind the second ball of the game from Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-19). Abdullah Shafique became the first men’s batsman in T20 history to record a fourth consecutive duck when he was caught in the leg-before wicket by Farooqi in his first double-wicket maiden over, leaving Pakistan 0–2. Mohammad Haris (15) and Tayyab Tahir (13) were also unable to estimate the wicket well in advance. Azam Khan (1) was stunned by Rashid’s sharp googly and was out lbw as Pakistan fell to 63-5 in 11 overs. Imad and Shadab then combined in a 67-run tie, with Imad hitting two sixes and three fours before Shadab ran off the last ball going for a second run. Gurbaz got off to a powerful start for Afghanistan as he crushed Naseem (0-39) for a six and a boundary in the first over and took the game deep adding 56 runs with Ibrahim. Gurbaz was exhausted when his reverse round shot went straight to Naseem at a short third man and Ibrahim hit a sharp single. Fast bowler Ihsanullah (1-23) had Ibrahim trailing in the 18th over, but Najibullah and Nabi sealed the match with their combative strike against Naseem in the penultimate over. We were struggling again, Shadab said. If you lose three wickets in power play, you lose 70 percent of matches. The young players were nervous. They are playing for Pakistan for the first time, but we have to support them. The third T20 match between the two teams will be played later on Monday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/3/27/afghanistan-wins-landmark-cricket-series-against-pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related