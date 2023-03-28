GC Tennis: Tiger Tennis is ready for district meeting | Sport

They are ready…

Getting ready for their District 14-5A tennis tournament Tuesday in Ennis.

Ready for another chance to shine on the pitch.

Ready to write another chapter to a great year of tennis that began with a remarkable fall team tennis season – one of the best in the program’s rich and storied history – and make another statement in individual season tennis. White, who has taken his tennis program to new heights this year, is excited to see how far his children have come as individuals, and – like his players – goes to Ennis with great pride and confidence for this group of players. .

“We’ve had a lot of success this spring,” said White. “We are looking forward to the district tournament.”

The Tigers’ top two individuals are brother and sister Will Higgs and Kate Higgs, a pair of freshmen who have been strong in singles roles since August this fall, and look even stronger this spring.

“They’re having a fantastic spring,” White said. “Kate has really grown this spring. She’s playing on a different level. She’s really upped her game and she’s had great wins this spring.

“Will has had some solid results,” White said. “He’s had some good wins in tough divisions. He’s improved.”

The girls’ doubles teams should be doing well in Ennis — the number 1 girls’ doubles team is Emma Carpenter and Avery Williams, and the number 2 is a talented team of Natasha Vargas and Avery Butron.

The Tigers have strong girls A doubles teams in Carpenter and Williams, both of whom have grown in the program. Carpenter has been a solid anchor at the top of the girls program and Williams, a sophomore, has been a fast and furious player who has quickly climbed the ladder and surprised everyone outside of Corsicana. Playing together for the first time in doubles, they vow to become a force in the district.

“Both girls had an excellent spring,” said White. “They’ve had a lot of finals and won medals.”

Vargas and Butron have also enjoyed great success and both teams have grown.

“They play really well together,” said White. “Both teams play at a very high level. (Vargas and Butron) as the No. 2 team, they really play at such a high level. They play A Division and do well in the league.”

The boys’ doubles team of Prez Rios and Ethan Scoggins is also looking forward to the district tournament. They are ranked #3 but have high expectations.

“They have a good chance of doing well at the district tournament,” said White. “They played well this spring and got better – and are still getting better.”

Corsicana’s mixed doubles team, consisting of Isaak Owen and Hillary Zhang, both had great fall seasons and is No. 1 in the spring district tournament in mixed doubles.

“They won this spring and have had good, solid results and continue to play at a high level,” said White. “They continue to grow together.”

Joselyn Monroy is the number 3 seed for girls and she’s been getting better all spring.

“She’s had a fantastic spring,” said White. “She has been in the finals of several tournaments. I am really impressed with her results.”

Isak Rodriguez and Abby Walthal are the Tigers No. 2 mixed doubles team and they’ve also enjoyed great success this spring – and are a team to watch in the district.

“They can make some noise,” White said. “They played really well this spring.”

Zach Thompson, a senior, is the Tigers’ number 2 singles player in the district.

“Zach has really worked hard preparing for this tournament,” said White, looking forward to Thompson’s continued success this week.

And the same goes for the boy junior number 2 doubles team of freshman Giancarlo Renaud and sophomore Davan Munoz.

“They really improved this spring and got good results,” said White.

Overall, the group has proven itself all spring. The Corsicana tennis team has grown throughout the year, including this spring, winning several individual and doubles titles in spring tournaments.

Here are some highlights:

Will Higgs (A Boys Singles) won the Corsicana Mertz Invitational, placed second in the Corsicana Spring Slam and finished third in the Waco Midway Tournament. Kate Higgs (A Girls Singles) won the Corsicana Spring Slam, finished second in the Rockwall Tournament, first in the Corsicana Mertz Invitation.

Corsicana’s A girls’ doubles team of Carpenter and Williams took first place at the Rockwall, first place at the Corsicana Mertz Invitational, second place at Waco Midway, and third place at the Corsicana Spring slam.

Owen and Zhang (A Mixed doubles) won the Corsicana Spring Slam last week, Rodriguez and Walthall (B Mixed doubles) won the title in the Corsicana Spring Slam, Scoggins and Rios (A Boys doubles) placed fourth in the Corsicana Spring Slam, and Munoz and Renaud (doubles B Boys) won the Corsicana Spring Slam.

Monroy (B Girls singles) won the title at Waco Midway, won the title at the Corsicana Mertz Tournament and placed second in the Corsicana Spring Slam.

Butron and Vargas (A Girls doubles) reached the A-Division semi-finals two weeks in a row and finished fourth in the Waco Midway Tournament and fourth in the Corsicana Spring Slam.

White and his team had a memorable fall season and have returned to have another big season this spring. Now they play Tuesday and Wednesday in the District 14-5A Tournament in Ennis.

The growth was evident this spring, and the titles and medals kept coming for this group of talented and dedicated tennis players, who began their two-season (fall and spring) journey last July in 100-degree heat. White saw something in that relentless, voluntary summer training — and he’s seen it grow over two tennis seasons.

He knows his kids…

And he knows they are ready.