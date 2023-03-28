Minnesota Hockey: Gophers scored six goals in the third period in a 9-2 victory over Canisius





As dangerous as the University of Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team has been all season, they’ve had their fair share of slow starts, early penalties, and defensive zone breakdowns. That’s exactly what the Gophers were guilty of during the first half of the NCAA Fargo Regional Semifinal game against Canisius at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota. Canisius gave the Gophers a run for their money, caused turnovers, kept Minnesota largely on the perimeter and neutralized one of the deadliest lines in the country in the trio of Matthew Knies-Logan Cooley-Jimmy Snuggerud. Playing in only their third game since Feb. 25, the Gophers were nothing like themselves. Frankly, Canisius goalkeeper Jacob Barczewski looked sharp in the first two periods, especially in the first 20 minutes. Barczewski stopped numerous Class A scoring chances, including saves off Knies and Jaxon Nelson in the slot. Barczewski, who finished the game with 26 saves, stopped 16 shots in the first two periods. After freshman Luke Mittelstadt opened the scoring on the power play from just above the goal line, Canisius responded with two own goals to take the lead with 16:37 left on the clock in center frame. It started with Daniel DiGrande’s quick one-timer from the left circle, beating Justen on five holes just as time expired on Connor Kurth’s hooking offense. Then Canisius Nick Bowman made a slick play by going through Colin Schmidt’s legs before Bowman’s snipe got past Close blocker’s side for a 2-1 lead. But as so often this season, it didn’t matter. The Gophers responded. The Gophers (19-4-1, 27-9-1) are the top-ranked team in the nation for a reason. And they showed in the final frame why they face St. Cloud State on Saturday, with the winner advancing to the Frozen Four in Tampa Bay. Aaron Huglen, the team’s glue man, took a touch pass from Brody Lamb and fired it past Barczewski after the Gophers’ third line forced a turnover into the neutral zone. Then with 1:56 left in the middle frame, Connor Kurth helped the Gophers regain the lead heading into the second break with a goal up front after Mike Koster found him from below the goal line. The Gophers are now 21-0 this season as they lead through two periods, and they never looked back en route to a six-goal third period. The scoring wave began after Stefano Bottini received a five-minute major and in-game misconduct for contact with Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe’s head. It took Jimmy Snuggerud and the Gophers just 43 seconds to convert the power play. Snuggerud cleared Nelson’s rebound from the bottom of the left circle to take a 4–2 lead. Then Lamb scored his second point of the night when he found Barczewski’s room-blocking side on the power play. Cooley made a slick play to enter the strike zone before sliding the puck to Bryce Brodzinski, who made it 6-2 with a laser from the slot. Mason Never’s one-timer from the end gave the Gophers fourth power play goal of the game for a 7-2 lead after another incredible set-up from Cooley, who now has 55 points a year. Brodzinski scored goals No. 8 and 9 in the win for a hat-trick. The 22-year-old is fourth on the Gophers with 18 goals on the season. Despite the Gophers top line being neutralized for much of the game, Minnesota saw their depth shine with seven different players scoring a goal. They will have to keep their attack firing on all cylinders as they continue their quest for the national title.

