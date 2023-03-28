Aztecs Ready for Midweek Clash at UCSD

SAN DIEGO San Diego State returns to action on Tuesday when it makes the short trip across town to defeat UC San Diego in a non-conference game at Triton Ballpark in La Jolla, California. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ with Ted Mendenhall handling play-by-play chores.

freshman Xavier Cardenas III is scheduled to make his first collegiate start for the Aztecs (7-12), while fellow right-hander Nolan McCracken is expected to get the call-up for the Tritons (15-6).

SDSU takes a series victory at home against Air Force, March 24-26, winning handily by scores of 11-0 and 13-1 in the first two games before suffering a 12-6 setback in the finals.

The Aztecs got some strong pitching performances from TJFontaine And ChrisCanada in their two wins over the Falcons.

Fondtain (2-1) picked up his second win of the season and combined for his second career shutout, hitting four hits and walking three in six-plus innings to go with eight strikeouts left, while Canada (1- 2) recorded his first win of the year after setting a career high with nine strikeouts in six innings of work, allowing only one run on three hits and three walks.

In addition, Irvin Weems was named Mountain West Player of the Week after batting .500 (5-10) with five RBIs, five runs scored and one stolen base in three games vs. Air Force. In addition to sharing the team lead in RBIs and runs scored, SDSU’s designated hitter walked five batters, propelling him to the team’s top spot with a .667 on-base percentage for the weekend.

Not to be outdone, Weems hit .750 (3-4) with runners in scoring position and hit .667 (4-6) with runners on base. The SDSU sophomore also advanced six runners in seven opportunities for an 85.7 percent pass rate.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, Weems and Cole Carrigg shares the team lead with a .333 batting average, which ranks eighth in the Mountain West.

In addition, Weems’ ranks among the MW leaders this week in stolen bases (T-2nd, 8), on-base percentage (6th, .457), batting average (T-8th, .333), and runs scored (T-10th , 18).

Elsewhere, Shaun Montoya (.303) leads the Mountain West with 10 stolen bases and ranks seventh with a .432 on-base percentage, while tied for eighth with 19 runs scored.

Fondtain and Poncho Ruiz have hit three home runs each this season for the Scarlet and Black, with the latter posting a team-high 21 RBIs, which is tied for seventh in the conference.

Caden Miller has also been going strong lately, batting safely in his last seven games to raise his batting average from .244 to .303.

Collectively, SDSU leads the MW with 1.79 stolen bases per game, ranking 41st in the nation as of March 27, while leading the conference in 34 stolen bases ranks 72nd nationally.

Additionally, the Aztecs occupy the third spot in the league with a .278 team batting average, a .406 slugging percentage and a .362 on-base percentage, while ranking fourth in runs scored (120) and RBIs (104).

At the start of the week, SDSU’s pitching staff ranks third in the Mountain West in batting average (.261) and strikeouts (187), while ranking fourth in team ERA (4.96).

Kelly Sauer leads the conference with nine games played and ranks third with three saves, while Eldridge Armstrong III is tied for fourth with 10 pitching appearances.

Cardenas, the expected starter for Scarlet and Black on Tuesday, pitched a scoreless ninth inning against Air Force with two strikeouts in his final appearance on March 25.

Tuesday’s game marks the first of four meetings with UCSD this season. The two sides will face off at alternate venues on consecutive nights, April 10 and 11, before the teams meet at Tony Gwynn Stadium on May 16.

Despite losing three of four games last year to the Tritons, SDSU still leads the all-time series 24-7 dating back to 1971. The Aztecs took a decisive 14-7 win at Tony Gwynn Stadium in the first game between the last two teams. years before falling short in the last three encounters by scores of 4-0, 4-2 and 9-6.

In the aforementioned victory over Triton Ballpark, eight of SDSU’s nine-position starters hit at least one hit, including three apiece by Cole Carrigg And Caden Miller , the latter of whom tied his career high with four RBIs. Not to be outdone, Carrigg tallied two RBIs and also scored two runs along with another 2023 return in Brian Leonhardt .

Seven SDSU pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts that night, including two by Johnny Guzman who picked up his first collegiate victory after pitching a scoreless inning, took the mound with two outs in the fifth before going out with two in the sixth.

In four games against UCSD last season, Miller hit .500 (7-14) with a triple and three stolen bases, while Carrigg hit .444 (8-18) with four RBIs and three runs scored.

The Tritons, who are 6-0 atop the Big West, have won 10 straight, including consecutive home sweeps of Long Beach State and CSU Bakersfield. Against the Roadrunners last weekend, UCSD opened with an 8-3 win, followed by an 8-4 win and a 6-4 decision.

Individually, the Tritons are led by infielders Matt Halbach (.375) and Doyle Kane (.369), who entered the week atop the Big West with 33 and 31 hits, respectively, while ranking fifth and sixth in batting average.

In addition, Halbach is among the conference leaders in triples (1st, 5), slugging percentage (4th, .636), RBIs (T-5th, 21), runs scored (T-5th, 19), and doubles (T – 10th, 7).

Elsewhere, outfielder Michael Fuhrman ranks third in the Big West with 16 walks and is tied for fifth in runs scored (19), while he ranks 11th and 12th in slugging percentage (.566) and on-base percentage (.452). respectively.

Collectively, UCSD leads the Big West in several offensive categories, including batting average (.313), on-base percentage (.406), slugging percentage (.486), hits (228), runs scored (172), doubles (50) and RBIs (159).

On the mound, the Tritons tied for second in the Big West with a 3.83 team ERA while finishing third with 221 strikeouts and a .231 batting average over the opposing team.

McCracken (0-0), UCSD’s expected starter for Tuesday night, has pitched a total of 3 2/3 innings this season in three relief appearances, allowing one run on two hits and four walks against three strikeouts.

The Aztecs have won 38 of their last 58 games against Big West opponents, including a 3-1 upset at UC Riverside on March 4. Previously, the Scarlet and Black recorded a 3-2 victory over Hawai’i on February 27, the final day of the Tony Gwynn Legacy, after trailing CSUN 7-5 in the home opener on February 21.

After Tuesday’s clash, San Diego State will jump back into conference play this weekend when it travels to the Land of Enchantment for a three-game series in New Mexico, March 31 to April 2.