Major League Cricket offers Jason Roy 300k to play, making ECB more afraid of US franchise

New American league power brokers will test England’s resolve as they attempt to recruit Jason Roy for their first foray into the franchise world.

Major League Cricket, the first Twenty20 competition to clash directly with England’s peak summer, is prepared to bid up to 300,000 for the Surrey opener to play in July’s inaugural competition in Dallas as they try to bring the biggest names to United States to get.

The ECB doesn’t want their top players and coaches playing in America, where five of the six new franchises are backed by the Indian Premier League, fearing it could deter them from future involvement in their own franchise creation, the Hundred.

But they may not be able to stop the likes of over-50 World Cup winning hero Roy, who has lost his place in England’s T20 squad and is now on a temporary contract only. And the ECB made no attempt to stop Roy in the Pakistan Super League last month.

The first US league won’t clash with this year’s Hundred, which likely only has one more summer international-free window in August, but any involvement from Roy could mean he misses part of Surrey’s Twenty20 Blast campaign.

Major League Cricket supporters are eager to recruit Jason Roy for this summer’s tournament

England will increase match fees for non-centrally contracted players like Roy

As the Mail on Sunday revealed this week, England plans to fend off the franchises’ threat to the supremacy of international cricket by massively increasing match fees for non-centrally contracted players.

It remains to be seen whether that will be enough in the long run to keep the ever-increasing number of leagues backed by large IPL cash at bay.