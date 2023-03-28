Michigan Football announces annual team field trip for this spring





Pack the snacks, it’s time for Michigan football road trips. The program’s social media team posted a preview video Sunday afternoon announcing that the team will take another spring trip and this time it’s a road trip that includes stops in Canton, Ohio; Cleveland; Washington; New York; and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. MICHIGAN HOCKEY VS. PENN STATE:What you need to know about the 2023 NCAA Tournament Regional Finals While details are still being finalized, program spokesperson Dave Ablauf told the Free Press that the team will be going to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, touring the Capitol and going to a baseball game among other things. Washington Nationals will go. . The list of stops officially on the roll in DC includes the Smithsonian Institution and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. The team also has plans to visit the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills next month, Ablauf confirmed, though the official date has not yet been set. “When we’ve done these trips over the years, there’s always been an educational component to it,” Ablauf said. Last October, UM running back Donovan Edwards retweeted a video containing anti-Semitic rhetoric. After initially calling the incident a “glitch,” he later apologized for the incident, saying, “I want to make it clear: I apologize for accidentally retweeting a post that was so hurtful to so many, especially those in the Jewish community. community. “ RANIER SABIN:How One Player Next Season Could Change the Balance of Michigan Football’s Offense The upcoming off-season road trip will be the fifth during the Jim Harbaugh era, which began with a trek to Italy in 2017. It was followed by two more trips abroad, France (2018) and South Africa, before plans for 2020 and 2021 both were canceled due to the pandemic. When the Wolverines returned to their travels, it was last season with a tour of the state of Michigan that included stops in places like Mackinac Island, Traverse City and the Upper Peninsula. “It should be educational,” Ablauf said. “But also sightseeing and fun and an experience that not many people get to experience.”

