No. 9 women’s tennis splits Florida road trip – The Cavalier Daily

No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis traveled to Florida this weekend to compete in a doubleheader against both No. 13 Miami (10-3, 5-1 ACC) as Florida State (10-7, 3-4 ACC). After losing 1-6 to the Hurricanes on Friday, the Cavaliers (13-4, 6-2 ACC) took a narrow 4-3 victory over the Seminoles on Sunday afternoon.
Game 1 Miami 6, Virginia 1
The Cavaliers hoped to continue the momentum of their most recent victory, a 6-1 loss of Louisville last Sunday, into the weekend. They traveled to first place against Miami, a team that just suffered a rather convincing 5-2 loss to No. 2 Texas A&M last weekend.
Apparently, that loss didn’t dampen the Hurricanes’ spirits, as they quickly claimed the double with three wins in a row. Virginia grad student Julia Adams and sophomore Melodie Collard were the first to fall, losing 0-6 to Miami sophomore Alexa Noel and junior Isabella Pfennig. Juniors Hibah Shaikh and Sara Ziodato followed suit, winning just one game en route to a 1-6 loss to junior Audrey Boch-Collins and freshman Mia Mack.
Virginia sophomore Elaine Chervinsky, junior Sara Ziodato and senior Natasha Subhash held on the longest before finally falling 3-6 to fifth year senior Daevenia Achong and fourth year junior Maya Tahan.
Singles were more of the same for the Cavaliers, who continued to struggle. Adams lost to Achong 2-6, 1-6 not long before Pfennig accomplished the same task, defeating Shaikh by the same scoreline of 2-6, 1-6. Noel dropped one game more than her predecessors, defeating senior Natalia Subhash 1-6, 3-6.
After these first three singles losses, the Cavaliers rallied to put up some resistance against the seemingly dominant Hurricanes. Collard won her first set against Tahan 6-4, but fell prey to a comeback in the second set and then narrowly lost the tiebreak 8-10.
Chervinsky then secured the only victory of the afternoon for the Cavaliers. Good things come in pairs, as Chervinsky won both sets of her match against Boch-Collins 7-5.
Ziodato finished last after an absolute battle. Mack took the first set 7-6 before Ziodato rallied for a 6-3 win in the second. Even the tiebreaker was close, as Mack barely managed a 10-6 win to end the Cavaliers’ stay in Miami.
Game 2 Virginia 4, State of Florida 3
Virginia wasn’t going to leave Florida without a fight, as their battle for a game against Florida State showed on Sunday afternoon.
Judging by a quick double point win, the Cavaliers didn’t let any negativity come from Miami to Tallahassee, Fla. Chervinsky and Subhash were the first to finish, beating seniors Vic Allen and Kianah Motosono. Shaikh and Ziodato were right behind them and knocked out sophomore Olympe Lancelot and freshman Kristyna Lavickova 6-2. Adams and Collard rounded out the doubles with a 6-4 victory over juniors Anna Arkadianou and Ellie Schoppe.
The first two singles matches went to Florida State, as Adams lost to Allen 2-6, 1-6 and Shaikh fell to Schoppe 2-6, 3-6. The Cavaliers didn’t go down without a fight, however, as Ziodato defeated graduate student Mila Saric 6–4, 6–2 to tie the game score.
Virginia took the lead again with a 6-2, 6-4 win by Subhash over Arkadianou. Collard tried to maintain momentum in the Cavaliers’ favor, overcoming a 1–6 first-set defeat to battle to a second-set tiebreak. In the end, though, the Seminoles cut the game score to a tie with Collard’s loss to redshirt sophomore Alice Amendola, 1-6, 6-7.
With both schools tied on three points, the game came down to singles court four. Chervinsky won her first set 6-3 against Lancelot before the second set went via tiebreak in her opponent’s favor. An incredibly high-stakes third set resulted, with Chervinsky breaking through to a convincing 6-2 victory.
I’m also very proud of Elaine [Chervinsky]said Coach Sara OLeary. She handled the moment like a pro, tackling it head-on. She’s an incredible competitor, and she showed it today.
While the Cavaliers would have loved to come out of the road trip with two wins, avoiding a loss would always be a tough call. The Hurricanes have lost just once at home all season, so Virginia has a much better shot at victory if the teams meet in a neutral venue in the postseason. However, with the way Chervinsky played especially against Florida State, the possibility of a strong third option for Virginia would be an important development later on.
The Cavaliers look forward to returning home to host Georgia Tech Friday at 4pm at Boars Head
