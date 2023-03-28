



Drexel’s Washington competes in State Farm College Team Skills and 3X3U Championships

HOUSTON, Texas (March 28, 2023) Keishana Washington of the Drexel women’s basketball team has been selected to compete in the State Farm College Team Skills and 3X3U Championships at the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston on March 29 at 6:30 PM CT. The event will air on ESPN2 on April 2 at 9 p.m Washington ranks second in the nation with 27.7 points per game and ranks in the top-5 nationally in field goals scored (302 4th), total points scored (858 3rd), and free throws made (197 5th). She scored a career-high 43 points at Fordham on March 16 in the first round of the WNIT. Washington is the only player with four games of 40 or more points this season in NCAA DIvision I. She finished her career with the second most points in a season in CAA history and is fourth on the conference’s career scoring list. Her 2,363 points are the most ever by a Canadian player in NCAA history. Washington has been named an AP and USBWA Honorable Mention All-American, is a regional finalist for WBCA All-America, and is a finalist for the Naismith Hall of Fame Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year and the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year . A new event this year, the State Farm College Team Skills & 3X3U Championships, will feature a dynamic roster of graduating college students competing in a variety of competitions including team shootouts, a skills relay and 3×3 basketball. A full list of participants in the 2023 State Farm College Team Skills and 3X3U Championships will be released in the days leading up to the event. About state farm For 100 years, State Farm’s mission has been and will continue to be to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and achieve their dreams. State Farm and its subsidiaries are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. more than 19,400 agents and approximately 53,400 employees serve more than 87 million policies and accounts, including auto, fire, life, health, commercial policies and financial services accounts. Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats, and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent company of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is #42 on the 2022 Fortune 500 list of largest companies. For more information, visit http://www.statefarm.com. ? About Intersport Since 1985, Intersport has been an award-winning innovator and leader in creating sports, lifestyle, culinary and entertainment based marketing platforms. With expertise in sponsorship consulting, experiential marketing, hospitality, customer engagement, content marketing, productions and sports properties, this Chicago-based marketing and media solutions company helps their clients create ideas, content and experiences that engage and engage passionate audiences.

