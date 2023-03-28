Sports
How much blow will IPL Cricket deal to Disney’s operations in India
In cricket-mad India, the upcoming Indian Premier League tournament could be a turning point for the country’s supplanting media empires, according to Singapore-based consultancy and analysis firm Media Partners Asia.
The video rights for the tournament were split between incumbent pay-TV player Disney Star India, who paid nearly $3.1 billion for broadcasting rights for the five editions from 2023-2027, and Viacom18, which is backed by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and Paramount (as a minority shareholder), in partnership with financier Bodhi Tree Systems. It paid a similar amount for the individual digital rights.
Media Partners Asia estimates that the ad revenue accruing from the two-month competition of 2023 will end up at about $550 million – representing a clear loss on annual costs of $1.2 billion, or about $600 million per year. conglomerate, for the tournament rights. (The analytics firm predicts that RIL will make $300-350 million in ad sales, while Star’s best-case scenario is $220 million.)
For deep-pocketed RIL, that could be a justifiable loss leader. But for Disney, the magnitude of those losses, as well as other headwinds, may force a strategic rethink.
By controlling digital rights, RIL can attract customers to its Reliance Jio mobile broadband service and gain new viewers to its Jio Cinema platform, while offering a service free of charge for which Star charges. MPA speculates that RIL will charge subscription fees for IPL in 2024 using annual passes and dynamic pricing.
(This video strategy is a replica of the playbook Reliance Industries used to break into India’s mobile phone and mobile broadband markets – first offering free, then a nominal fee, then increasing rates after becoming the market leader.)
Jio Cinema has promised advertisers that this year’s IPL will reach 400 million users and a concurrent user base of 100 million. The company will also have the opportunity to demonstrate to advertisers how to target and customize their spots across mobile and connected TVs.
In addition, this will serve as a showcase for the company’s expected launch of SVOD business in the second half of this year. To do this, Jio Cinema will leverage partnerships with Paramount+ and new content and services from potential partners such as Warner Bros. Discovery, including HBO, and NBCU.
The merger and platform integration between Jio Cinema and small SVOD streamer Voot, which had 6 million subscribers at the end of 2022, is also expected to take place after June this year.
Those factors are expected to be detrimental to Disney in India. MPA predicts that Star pay TV ad sales will be more than halved for the IPL 2023 edition, compared to 2022, when they weighed in at $442 million. And the share of subscription costs that Star attributes to its IPL business is also expected to be “significantly impacted in 2023,” says MPA.
Disney+ Hotstar, The Mouse House’s OTT streaming company, is also about to be shaken by RIL’s attack. The absence of IPL, the termination of its partnership with Jio, limited entertainment budgets and the impending loss of major HBO content (expected March 31) “will all significantly reduce value for its subscribers,” MPA says, predicting that Disney+ Hotstar in India could lose 15 million subscribers.
“Unless Disney recalibrates soon, India’s premium VOD marketplace will have a new axis of power next year with Prime Video, Jio Cinema and Netflix predominating,” the analyst firm warns.
Soon, two more may cast shadows over Disney’s business in India.
One comes from the impending merger of Sony and Zee in India, which was first announced in late 2021 and is now likely to be approved in May. It says that when completed it will “create the most scalable and profitable broadcaster in India, which will surpass Star India”.
The other axis is ad-supported VOD services (AVOD). “India’s AVOD market reached $2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18% in 2023-27 to $4.5 billion. Much of this incremental growth is expected to be fueled by the delivery of premium inventory coming from heavyweights like Jio Cinema, featuring IPL and other major sports, as well as SVOD powerhouses like Prime Video introducing AVOD levels to go deeper.
Variety has reached out to Disney in India for comment, but had not received a response as of this writing.
