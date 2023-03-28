NCAA door closes on Jeremy Pruitt for Bama





While most Alabama football fans have endorsed Nick Saban’s decision to hire Kevin Steele, many still yearn for Jeremy Pruitt. A summary of the opinions of what seem to be most Alabama Crimson Tide fans; Kevin Steele is a good to very good defensive coordinator, but Jeremy Pruitt is a great one. Among the Crimson Nation, Pruitt will forever be remembered and cherished for defending the Crimson Tide in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. Statistically, they were in the top eight Alabama defenses of all time. In terms of scoring points for the defense, Pruitt’s 2016 group was the Crimson Tide’s best ever. Pruitt failed as head coach at Tennessee. But indirectly, Pruitt was doing the Vols a great favour. The NCAA mess in Tennessee not only cost Pruitt his job, it also forced Phil Fulmer into another retirement. The removal of Phil Fulmer’s cancer that nearly destroyed Vols football was the precursor to the Vols’ recent success. Weeks before Saban hired Steele, Alabama football insiders were convinced that Pruitt would soon return to Tuscaloosa. After a year with the New York Giants, Pruitt readily admitted that he wanted to coach for the Crimson Tide again. The NCAA trial that is expected to punish Tennessee could also hit Pruitt hard. Nick Saban decided the risk of hiring Pruitt for an on-field role was too great. Alabama fans hoped that Pruitt would accept an offer as Alabama defensive analyst. An extension of that hope was the possibility that the NCAA would decide to allow analysts to do on-field coaching. A few months ago, the prospect of the NCAA approving the change seemed good. Alabama football has to wait As reported by Matt Zenitz for On3, any attempt to implement the change will fail for the 2023 season. The proposal to allow analysts and other off-field staffers to coach during practice is not expected to pass before the 2023 season, American Football Coaches Association executive director Todd Berry said. op3. Todd Berry explained, I told the group that I am disappointed because we led people to believe that something was going to happen. And not just us, but a lot of entities, because there was a lot of private and public conversation about that probably happening. … we have a lot of coaches who have made moves based on an assumption and now you’re talking about their entire career has changed. Jeremy Pruitt may be one of the coaches Berry was referring to in his statement. Alabama Football, Nick Saban and Jeremy Pruitt will have to wait — unless Pruitt changes his mind and comes on board in an off-field role.

