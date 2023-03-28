Sports
Michigan hockey in Frozen Four with 2-1 OT victory in NCAA tournament
Throughout the 2022-2023 season, there was seemingly no goalie Michigan hockey couldn’t fix. Over 39 games, only one net less managed to mute the Wolverines, and that was in early November.
On Sunday, in Michigan’s 40th game, that goaltender loomed again: Penn States Liam Souliere, an undrafted junior from Ontario, stopped 40 shots in Michigan under the rules before finally winning the game just 52 seconds into overtime in the Wolverines 2-1 victory surrendered. in the Allentown Regional Final of the NCAA Tournaments at the PPL Center.
Mackie Samoskevich, a former NHL first-round draft pick, fired a shot from the slot to beat Souliere on the blocker side, sending the Wolverines to their 27th Frozen Four, the most in NCAA history. Michigan (11-26-3) will face Quinnipiac, Sunday’s other winner, at 8:30 p.m. on April 6 in Tampa, Florida. Boston University and Minnesota will play each other in the first game of the night at 5 p.m
TECHNICAL ISSUE:Michigan Tech star goalie Blake Pietila beaten by Penn State, 8-0, in NCAA tournament
Michigan has averaged 4.3 goals per game this season, leading the nation and coming off an 11-1 attack on Colgate in the first round. But against Souliere, the Wolverines were thwarted time and time again, scoring only one goal in regulation.
But Samoskevich’s offense ensured that the Wolverines would have a chance to avenge their loss in last season’s National Semifinals. Despite numerous Frozen Four berths, Michigan has not won a national title since 1998, the ninth in school history. It’s also a chance for revenge for Quinnipiac; the Wolverines ended the Bobcats’ season in the regional finals last season at Allentown.
A fantastic freshman delivers
After a holding penalty on Carter Schade with 8:54 left gave the Wolverines their fourth power play of the game, Michigan finally worked out the special team’s kinks. The Wolverines shook the puck around until Samoskevich fired a blast from the high slot. The shot, like so many others, was blocked by a Nittany Lion, but Adam Fantilli, U-Ms freshman Hobey Baker Award finalist, drove to the crease and hit the puck once, then a second time, eventually succeeding to get past Souliere. tie at 1-all with 7:52 left in regulation.
Charged
The Nittany Lions went over 98 minutes in Allentown without a power play before Michigan’s Jackson Hallum was called for hooking with 1:28 left. Just 26 seconds after that, Penn State had a 1-0 lead. Christian Berger fired a one shot that was able to take down Michigan goaltender Erik Portillo outside the crease. But the rebound went straight to Connor MacEachern, who waited low, and the senior forward fired a wrist shot into the net past an outstretched Portillo.
It was a stunning moment for a team of Wolverines that had mostly controlled the action in the second period, getting 11 shots at the net and sending countless others just off the net or into a waiting Nittany Lion.
Under review
The game between teams No. 1 (PSU) and No. 3 (UM) in shots did not disappoint in the first period, with a fast pace leading to the Nittany Lions and Wolverines taking 14 shots each in a scoreless frame. However, the Wolverines had more scoring opportunities, including one with a brief controversy as the period came to a close.
With 3:35 left in the first, sophomore defenseman Ethan Edwards snapped a shot that went past Liam Souliere. As he began to celebrate what he believed to be a goal, the officials signaled for play to continue. About a minute later, the replay revealed why; the puck ricocheted off the left post and then slid across the crease before tapping off Souliere’s leg and sliding outside the right post.
Q who?
The Big Ten will have just two squads in Tampa for the Frozen Four as the fourth hopeful, Ohio State, lost to top-seeded Quinnipiac, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon in the Bridgeport, Connecticut regional. (Big Ten regular season champion Minnesota capped off a semifinal berth Saturday night with its 4-1 victory over St. Cloud State in Fargo, North Dakota.)
The Buckeyes scored first, coming in just 91 seconds on their second shot, but couldn’t resolve Bobcats goaltender Yaniv Perets. The Hobey Baker Award second finalist stopped the last 33 shots he faced, and Quinnipiac scored the final four goals, including a highlight score from Cristophe Tellier with 4:30 remaining.
Tellier’s goal, which was originally waved off, came after he tossed the puck over OSU goaltender Jakub Dobes from the left side and then batted it in from the right side of the crease out of the air. Dobes put his glove on to knock it off, but a replay showed the puck was completely over the line by the time it reached it. Shortly thereafter, Quinnipiac qualified for its third Frozen Four after losing to the Wolverines in the regional finals last season.
|
