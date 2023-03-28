Baseball example: Oklahoma – Wichita State Athletics

Oklahoma (13-11, 2-4Big 12) vs. Wichita State (13-10, 0-0 American)

Tuesday March 28| 6:00 PM CT | Wichita, Kansas (Riverfront Stadium)

TV: None| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

RHP Gray Harrison (0-1, 8.25) v LHP Caden Favors (2-2, 2.67)

SCENE SETTING: Wichita State returns to Riverfront Stadium for a third time, hosting the defending College World Series runner-up Oklahoma on Tuesday night. The Shockers defeated Houston 10-1 in the stadium’s first game on April 10, 2021, before falling to #8 Oklahoma State 12-6 on April 26, 2022. Riverfront Stadium is home to the Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins. WSU is coming off a three-game home sweep of UMass this weekend, a set in which the Shockers won all three games in run-rule fashion (12-2, 12-2, 14-2). Tuesday’s game concludes a period in which the Shockers will have played 15 of 17 home games. During the first 23 games of 2023, the Shockers have not had more than three consecutive wins or losses.

SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO AND ESPN PLUS: KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM will once again serve as a radio station for baseball broadcasts in Wichita State in 2023. “The Voice of the Shockers” and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy will take on play-by-play duties against Oklahoma. There will be no video broadcast of Tuesday’s game. Live audio, in addition to live stats, will be available for all matches at GoShockers.com/listen and ShockerStats.com.

SERIES HISTORY: The Shockers and Sooners have met 34 times, with Oklahoma holding an all-time series lead of 19-15. Wichita State defeated the Sooners 6–2 in its first meeting of the season on March 14, driving five shutout innings from Caden Favors and a late two-run homer by Chuck Ingram to victory at Eck Stadium. Combined with the Shockers 18-0 win in the home Finals last season, WSU has a shot at its first three-game win streak in the series since 2002. The last time Wichita State defeated Oklahoma twice in the same season was in 2006, a year that finally ended with two defeats for the host Sooners in the Normandy region. Even with a loss on Tuesday, the Shockers get one more chance against the Sooners on April 11 in Norman.

EXPLORE OKLAHOMA: Oklahoma enters the game Tuesday with a 13-10 record after a three-game road sweep at Kansas State over the weekend. The Sooners arrived in Wichita for the first meeting of the 2023 winners of nine of their last 10, but have since gone just 2-6. Tuesday represents a fascinating contest between the Shockers strike-throwing pitching staff and one of the nation’s most patient lineups; Oklahoma has already had 145 walks this season (14th nationally) led by Bryce Madron’s 33 bases on balls, the highest individual mark in college baseball. The Sooners are also one of the most aggressive base-stealing teams in the country, with 54 stolen bases coming into play on Tuesday, the nation’s 14th. In last season’s first meeting, the Sooners stole 11 bases against the Shockers, including three by three different players. On the mound, the Sooners have a team ERA of 5.17, giving opponents 8.5 hits per nine innings. Oklahoma is led by sixth-year head coach Skip Johnson. Johnson has led the Sooners to a 170-115 record since taking over as head coach ahead of the 2018 season, highlighted by a trip to the CWS Finals last season in which the Sooners were defeated by Ole Miss.

RECORDING SETTING ROUT: The Shockers dominated last weekend’s series against UMass, defeating the Minutemen by a combined aggregate of 38-6 over the course of three run-rule victories at Eck Stadium. The Shockers collected 43 hits in just 19 offensive innings, averaging 2.3 hits and 2.0 runs per inning. The offense marked the first time the Shockers have cracked double digits in all three games of a set since the opening series of the 2018 season, when Wichita State defeated McNeese State by scores of 10-7, 11-2 and 11-10.

NINE IS FINE: The torrid offensive weekend concluded with Wichita State’s most productive single inning of the season in Sunday’s series finale, as the Shockers exploded for a nine-run bottom of the six. The first 10 batters in the inning reached base safely, marking the first time the Shockers have reached 10 or more consecutive batters since March 8, 2020 against Louisiana Tech. At one point in the inning, seven of the eight batters who came to the plate singled.

KEEP STRIPING: Wichita State infielder Brock Rodden extended his hitting streak to 17 straight games with a huge run against UMass. The switch-hitter had two hits in all three games, including a two-homer game in Saturday’s game and a two-double outburst on Sunday. Five of his six basehits in the series went for extra bases. Rodden’s contact rate also went up during the hot stretch; he has struck out only once in his last 23 at bats.

OKLAHOMA, okay: Sophomore left-handed pitcher Jace miner has already built up quite a record of success against Oklahoma in his young career. Over the course of three appearances, Miner has gone a combined 8.2 scoreless innings, allowing only one hit in that span. Miner has knocked out 13 Sooners, including two games with five punchouts that mark his career high. The southpaw’s first win and save both came against Oklahoma.

WEEKEND WORKING: The WSU weekend rotation of Clark Candiotti , Payton Tolle And Gun Adler has been remarkably consistent over the first six weekends of the 2023 season. The trio has a combined 10-3 record, a 3.13 ERA, and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 147:24 (6.1:1). The Shockers have had only one game in which a weekend starter has walked more than two.

POET COMMITTEE: While the Shocker Bullpen has produced solid numbers across the board this season, one interesting aspect of the group is the absence of a traditional closer. Wichita State has only three saves this season, one of each Robert Krantz , Jace miner And Nate Snead . Each of those saves was a multi-inning effort.

TRACKMAN TITLE: Designated batter Payton Tolles Sunday’s fourth-inning RBI single against Creighton was recorded by Eck Stadium’s Trackman system with a run-out speed of 199.5 miles per hour, the hardest hit since the technology was installed at the facility in 2018. That figure of 199.5 miles per hour was third best in Major League Baseball last season, trailing only O’Neil Cruz (122.4 mph) and Giancarlo Stanton (119.8).

SHAKE THE RUST: Redshirt sophomore Righty Matt Boyer went out of the Shocker bullpen 18 days between appearances, but looked sharp during the last two innings on Wednesday night against Oklahoma State. Boyer struckout three batters in two scoreless innings and gave up one basehit. The right-hander started as the Shockers’ primary midweek starter last year before his season was cut short with an injury

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Interim head coach Loren Hibbs is in his first season leading the Shockers after taking over from Eric Wedge in December 2022. Hibbs starred as a record-breaking outfielder for the Shockers, helping WSU make the program’s first-ever CWS appearance in 1982, and still holds the NCAA record for single-season runs scored with 125. He then served as an assistant under legendary Shocker head coach Gene Stephenson before moving to Charlotte, where Hibbs led the 49ers for 27 seasons and more than 800 wins. He returned to the Wichita State program after the 2019 season and joined the staff as Director of Baseball Operations.

HIGH PRAISE: The Shockers fielded four players in the American Athletic Conference preseason for all conferences, the most of any club in the league. Infielder Brock Rodden fielder Chuck Ingram designated batter Payton Tolle and right-handed pitcher Cameron bye were all selected, with Rodden named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Despite having the top four honorees in the league, Wichita State was voted fifth in the eight-team American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

RODDEN RETURN: Infielder Brock Rodden burst onto the scene as one of college baseball’s most influential players in 2022. The Seminole State transfer led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441), and slugging percentage (.653) as they went 17 launched runs at home, the most by a Shocker since Drew Moffitt hit 26 long balls in 2004. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft (choose 304 overall) but chose not to sign, one of the only three players chosen in the top ten rounds to do so.