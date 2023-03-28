Jadeja Wins Gold for IPL as BCCI Reveals Central Contract List | Cricket





Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been rewarded for his recent exploits as the star player received a handsome promotion in the recently released series of annual contracts announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday. Fresh from completing a fairytale comeback to international cricket in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Jadeja has received a decent pay rise ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja during a practice session ahead of the 3rd ODI cricket match between India and Australia (PTI) Joining all-format skipper Rohit Sharma, ex-captain Virat Kohli and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Jadeja is the fourth player to secure a million dollar BCCI contract for the 2022-2023 season. Although Jadeja is the latest entrant in the A+ category, his teammates Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah have kept their contracts worth INR 7 crore. ALSO READ: ‘Reminds me of Dhoni and Watson’: Ben Stokes teams up with Jadeja to burn the internet after joining CSK for IPL 2023 Rahul demoted, Hardik gets rank A While all-rounder Jadeja has been elevated to the A grade, former Indian Vice-Captain Rahul was demoted to the B grade. Opener Rahul remained in the A grade (INR 5 crore) record from October 2021 to September 2022. Star batsman Rahul was stripped of his vice-captain and also dropped from the Indian playing XI after his series of forgetful punches during the Australia Test series. Rahul was replaced by in-form opener Shubman Gill, who has been awarded a Grade B contract by the BCCI for the 2022-23 season. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, India’s vice-captain in the limited-overs format, has moved up to the A category. In the absence of skipper Rohit, Pandya captained the Kohli-starrer India side in the white-ball formats. Pandya recently made his ODI captaincy debut in the Australia Series. Veterans Ajinkya Rahane, Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were not named in the list of BCCI’s centrally contracted cricketers for the 2022-23 season. All-rounders Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, pacer Mohammed Shami, wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Axar Patel are featured in the Grade A record (INR 5 crore). Allrounder Patel has been moved to the class A plate from the class B category. Veteran campaigners Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav and Gill were awarded class B (INR 3 crore) contracts from the apex cricket board. In the Grade C (INR 1 crore) category are Umesh Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh and KS Bharat. Earlier in October, the BCCI announced equal pay for centrally contracted Indian cricketers for men and women.

