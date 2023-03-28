Michigan Football has plenty of options for QB hiring in 2025





Michigan football could land a five-star QB commitment this week, but the Wolverines are also still working their way into the 2025 class. Regardless of the level of football, the quarterback is the most important position and when it comes to recruiting, it is also the most important position. As for Michigan football, quarterback recruiting has been a bit disappointing since JJ McCarthy’s deployment in the 2021 class. Michigan landed two quarterbacks in the class of 2022, but neither was in the top 100 or even close, and the Wolverines smoked to five-star Detroit’s Dante Moore in 2023. It looks like Jadyn Davis will be committing to Michigan football this week. That would be huge, but quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell isn’t resting on his laurels — he teamed up with a pair of highly regarded 2025 quarterbacks last weekend. Michigan football 2025 QB recruiting update Bryce visited Underwood last week and he tops the board as the No. 1 overall quarterback in the country according to the 247 sports composite rankings. However, Ryan Montgomery, Cutter Boley and Stone Saunders are other names to keep an eye out for. Montgomery has visited Michigan football on a number of occasions at this point and the Wolverines are there with Ohio State at the top of its recruiting. However, Saunders is another man who will become a high-ranking four-star contender and he said positive things about his weekend visit with Coach Campbell and the Wolverines. He is currently ranked 180th overall on On3 and 15th among QBs. The Wolverines also hosted 247 sports composite five-star quarterback Cutter Boley this weekend. He’s been on campus a few times now with Michigan football. Here’s what the No. 2 quarterback is in the composite rankings said of UM to Steve Wiltfong: “Michigan also made a great impression on me this weekend! I really loved Coach Campbell and how he saw the game! I’ve been to Michigan a few times now and every time I go back I love it! Michigan and Notre Dame made big strides this weekend.” Notre Dame also hosted Boley and he has over 20 offers and there will be no shortage of competition to land his stake. Still, it’s smart to have options. Michigan football has focused too much on one goal in 2023 and 2024. Now in 2025, the Wolverines have plenty of talented targets to choose from at the key position.

