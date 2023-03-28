Ole Miss Men’s Tennis returns to form with 5-2 victory over Vanderbilt





The Ole Miss men’s tennis team returned to the winning streak on Sunday, as the No. 70 Rebels defeated Vanderbilt 5-2 in Nashville. The Rebels (13-5, 3-3 SEC) fought their way to a narrow doubles victory, which set the tone for Ole Miss early on. (6-12, 1-6 SEC) only managed to win one of four matches that went to three sets. Ole Miss found himself trailing early in doubles, with Vanderbilt claiming a victory on Court 2 doubles to threaten to take the double. The rebels reacted angrily to Court 1, as a duo of Simon Junk and John Hallquist Lithen worked their way through a tough matchup in No. 35 ranked Troost/Casabon to claim a 6-4 victory, leveling the playing field. The win marks the first doubles victory for Junk/Lithen this season, as well as the fourth doubles win for the Rebels as a team. All attention then turned to Court 3 doubles, ashes Nikola Slavic And Noah Schlagenhauf found themselves in a tiebreak in the third set to decide the double point. The senior-freshman combo proved to be a clutch for the Rebels, with the pair working their way to a 7-4 tiebreaker win to put Ole Miss up 1-0. Towards singles, senior Simon Junk kept his foot on the gas after his doubles victory, with the Marpingen, Germany native capturing a 7-6 (4), 6-3 straight-set win to put the Rebels up 2-0. A quick response from Vanderbilt on court 4 would make it 2-1 as the remaining four games made their way into the third set. Luke Engelhardt would draw first blood for the Rebels in the third set matches, with Engelhardt recovering from a 4–6 loss in the second set to fight his way to a 6–1 victory in set three. Engelhardt now builds on his team-leading singles win streak, stringing together five straight singles victories for the Rebs. A heavy loss to Isac Strmberg in his third set would again put the Commodores within striking distance with the score tied at 3-2, but the one-two punch from Nikola Slavic and John Hallquist Lithen didn’t leave the door open for long. Fighting for the Rebels victory, Slavic saw victory for the Rebels on lane 1, beating Nathan Cox 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 to secure the Rebels victory on the day. Not long after, Lithen put the icing on the cake of the team’s performance on court 2, taking his own victory 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Next one The Rebels now return to Oxford for what will be a four-game homestand for Ole Miss, who starts March 31 against No. 4 South Carolina. The Rebels will host the Gamecocks on Friday at 4 p.m. The team will then turn its attention to Sunday, as they receive No. 51 LSU at 1 p.m. Both matches will take place at Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center, weather permitting. Ole Miss 5, Vanderbilt 2 Doubles

John Hallquist Lithes/ Simon Junk (OM) def. No. 35 Consolation/Casabon (VAN) 6-4

Ross/Cox (VAN) def. Luke Engelhardt / Isaac Strmberg (OM) 6-4

Nikola Slavic / Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) def. Beater/Sesame (OF) 7-6(4) Order of finish: 2, 1, 3 Single people

No. 66 Nikola Slavic (OM) def. Nathan Cox (OF) 6-4, 5-7, 6-2

John Hallquist Lithuanian (OM) def. Joubert Klopper (VAN) 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

Simon Junk (OM) def. Michael Ross (OF) 7-6(4), 6-3

Siim Troost (VAN) def. Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 6-3, 6-4

Luke Engelhardt (OM) def. Jeremie Casabon (VAN) 6-2, 4-6, 6-1

Macsen Sisam (VAN) def. Isac Strmberg (OM) 6-3, (6)6-7, 6-2 Order of finish: 4, 3, 5, 6, 1, 2 Courtesy of Ole Miss Sports

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hottytoddy.com/2023/03/27/ole-miss-mens-tennis-returns-to-form-with-5-2-victory-over-vanderbilt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related