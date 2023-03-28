



CAA Outdoor Track & Field Weekly Awards March 28

RICHMOND, Virginia (March 28, 2023) The CAA has announced its weekly outdoor athletics awards for the second week of the 2023 season, with four top-10 national figures among the honorees. In the women, North Carolina A&T senior hurdler Paul Salmon earned CAA Track Athlete of the Week honors. Delaware senior pitcher Megan Albamonti and Charleston senior pole vaulter Luzy Lieger shared CAA Field Athlete of the Week honors. On the men’s side, Northeastern sophomore distance runner Benjamin Godish and North Carolina A&T junior sprinter Reheem Hayles received CAA Co-Track Athlete of the Week recognition. Monmouth graduate pitcher Chris Bagnell picked up CAA Field Athlete of the Week honors. LADIES TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Paula Salmon, North Carolina A&T

Seniors | Sprints / Hurdles | Brooklyn, NY / Clara Barton

Salmon opened the 100m hurdles with a win and a time of 1:31pm at the Weems Baskins Relays. The brand is ranked 11th in the NCAA this season and ninth in the NCAA East Region. The senior also competed in the 200 meters, with a time of 24.70 in her season opener, and was a member of the North Carolina A&T 4x100m relay team, posting a time of 46.91. WOMEN’S CO-FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Megan Albamonti, Delaware

Seniors | javelin throw | Westerly, R. I. / Westerly

Albamonti re-established her leading position in the javelin with a throw of 55.33 m (181-06.00) at the Raleigh Relays. She placed second in the league after having the second-best pitch of her career. Albamonti ranks fifth nationally and second in the NCAA East Region. In addition, her goal is more than 10 yards beyond the second-best throw in the conference this spring. WOMEN’S CO-FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Luzy Lieger, Charleston

Seniors | Pole Vault | Scherwin, Germany / Sports Gymnasium

Lieger set the Charleston program record in the pole vault at the Weems Baskin Relays. The senior posted a personal best of 4.15m (13-07.25) to finish third in the competition. Lieger is the only CAA athlete to jump 4.00 meters in the pole vault this season. Her brand is ranked 10th in the NCAA and 4th in the NCAA East Region. MEN’S CO-TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Benjamin Godish, Northeast

Sophomore | Distance | Highland Park, New Jersey / Highland Park HS

Godish set a personal best in the 5000 meters with a time of 13:41.22 and finished sixth at the Raleigh Relays. The junior is the only CAA student-athlete to run under 14 minutes outdoors. His time as the league leader this season ranks sixth in the NCAA and fourth in the NCAA East Region. MEN’S CO-TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Reheem Hayles, North Carolina A&T

Juniors | Sprint | Springfield Gardens, NY / Springfield Gardens

Hayles won the 200 meters at the Weems Baskin Relays with a personal best of 20.71. In just his second-ever 200 yards outdoors, Hayles set a league-leading time, which ranks 10th nationally and fifth in the NCAA East Region. The junior sprinter also competed on the North Carolina A&T 4x100m relay team who posted a best score of 40.28. The Aggies 4x100m relay team ranks 16th in the NCAA East Region and 36th nationally. MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Chris Bagnell, Monmouth

Graduated | javelin throw | Newton, Pennsylvania / Council Rock HS North

Bagnell kicked off the spring with a javelin win at the Monmouth Spring Opener. The graduate student set a new personal best with a mark of 62.41m (204-09.00). The throw ranks second in the CAA this season, 35th in the NCAA East Region and 62nd in the nation. 2023 CAA OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD WEEKLY AWARD WINNERS

Women’s Track Athlete of the Week

21 March: Piper Jones, Elon

28th of March: Paula Salmon, NC A&T Women’s Field Athlete of the Week

21 March: Megan Albamonti, Delaware

28th of March: Megan Albamonti, Delaware; Luzy Lieger, Charleston Men’s Track Athlete of the Week

21 March: Ethan Exilhomme, Northeast

28th of March: Benjamin Godish, Northeast; Reheem Hayles, NC A&T Men’s field athlete of the week

21 March: Donovan Lara, UNCW

28th of March: Chris Bagnell, Monmouth Follow up with the Colonial Athletic AssociationFacebook,TwitterAndInstagramto get up-to-date information and learn more about everything CAA member institutions and their teams.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://caasports.com/news/2023/3/28/track-and-field-caa-outdoor-track-field-weekly-awards-march-28.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related