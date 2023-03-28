Sports
A slow batting polarized the cricketing world
While combative Victoria opener Marcus Harris had a war of words with his ex-teammates when tea was called on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield final, 21-year-old Ashley Chandrasinghe seemed almost oblivious to the escalating tension.
With a blank face, he walked straight past the warring factions to Victoria’s dressing room as if in a trance. His robotic attitude made sense after Chandrasinghe gained worldwide attention for his remarkable stonewall of 46 off 280 balls to carry his bat in Victoria’s disappointing first innings.
He batted at a snail’s pace all day, even though he had to score faster given the bonus points situation imposed to ensure teams didn’t play excruciating draws that had ruined some finals in the past.
Chandrasinghe apparently didn’t get the memo and he was often mocked by a typical rowdy WACA believer who cheered when he finally scored. It was meticulous batting and hard to watch in an innings rut rarely seen these days amid the fast and furious T20 cricket and ‘Baz Ball’ – where England tackle the red ball as if they were wearing colored clothes.
Constantly defending himself vigorously to defy WA’s onslaught – from whom it was hard to discern whether they were frustrated at not being able to fire him or rather prefer him to keep munching on supplies – Chandrasinghe seemed to emerge from a time warp from a more sedate time in cricket.
Much public debate ensued over Chandrasinghe’s approach, with some praising his struggle and not succumbing to the lack of runs, while others believed he had cost his team trying to make amends in a rematch of last year’s decider.
But what many critics probably didn’t know was that three days before the game, an out-of-form Chandrasinghe had been told by Victoria coach Chris Rogers that he would be ousted.
He had started his debut season impressively, marked by 119 off 333 balls in his first professional appearance, with his focus and innate ability to dig into a feature. But as the season progressed, Chandrasinghe dropped as teams strategized for him and bowlers hunted his shortcomings.
It all led to him having to endure the heartbreak of missing out on a Shield final, until a belated reprieve when veteran opener Travis Dean suffered an injury in training the day before the match.
Chandrasinghe faced an array of emotions and then faced WA’s star-studded onslaught, amplified by the menacing presence of speed demon Lance Morris who was ready to go after two months on the sidelines.
The field may not have been a minefield like other WACA surfaces this season, but it was still difficult to save and accounted for Chandrasinghe’s underperforming senior teammates.
“There are a lot of opinions from people who don’t know what the young man went through,” Rogers said. “It’s his first year in Shield cricket. We recognize there is work to be done on his game. He’s completely honest about that.”
Unperturbed by the deadlocked scoreboard and the mockery of the crowd, Chandrasinghe seemed impressively unperturbed by an innings scrutinized by those on the ground and beyond.
“So many young lads would get into that position and almost feel a little embarrassed and just throw their wicket away,” said Rogers. “The fact that he fought all the way and didn’t come out… that determination and never to give up is something that’s built in.
“It’s an extraordinary effort and I’m so proud of him.”
He may have to put up with the jokes for a while, but you feel Chandrasinghe won’t be fazed, knowing that he put up an extraordinary fight against the odds under the most difficult of circumstances.
Ashley Chandrasinghe is a player to watch in the future – and that’s no oxymoron.
