



Nebraska football has a number of great traditions throughout its 100+ year tradition. Most of the best installations are relatively recent, such as the Blackshirts and the Tunnel Walk. Now it seems that Matt Rhule has introduced a policy that could become something that will exist in Lincoln long after he is gone. As long as everything goes the way Husker fans hope. Perhaps the most exciting thing about this new tradition is that no one on the Nebraska football coaching staff talks about it. That’s actually a good sign. It means that the coaches are not getting ahead of themselves. They don’t praise something until it has had a chance to really take root and be embraced. However, some Husker players aren’t shy about what’s happening this spring, and their reactions make it seem like it’s something that will catch on and continue. So what’s the major change that’s likely to become an annual tradition? Take a look at the Nebraska football roster today and it’s not hard to see the first move. No player currently has a single-digit jersey number. Marques Buford was number 1 last year. Today Buford is number 24. Ajay Allen had his number 9 taken away and swapped with number 23. Quinton Newsome, who has been number 6 in Nebraska for four years, is now number 15, and he wants to be old number back. Wanting their old songs back is an important part of this new tradition. Does Nebraska football have a new great tradition? Under Charlie McBride, Nebraska football players who earned a starting spot on his defense were allowed to wear a black jersey in practice. Originally intended as a way for coaches to identify starters among the dozens of players doing drills, it wasn’t long before The Blackshirts became a badge of honor. Long after McBride retired, Husker’s coaches embraced the Blackshirt tradition; they also put their own spin on it. They did, even though there are more than a few fans out there who wish the team’s last few iterations didn’t tarnish the name. Matt Rhule’s single-digit jersey tradition isn’t quite his own, showing that it already has staying power. He picked it up from Al Golden in Temple. The strongest players on the team get the single digit jerseys. How Rhule intends to determine the “hardest” players on the Huskers is not yet known, even among the players, but it is clear that they want to earn it. “I honestly don’t know specifically (how that’s going to be determined),” Newsome recently told me Reminder additionalis Amie Just. “But I would say the strongest guys, even from mat drills and the things we were going to do now, what we’re doing with jump ball, just see who the competitors are and the people who really deserve it.” When Rhule and company make things work with Nebraska football, it’s not hard to see the single-digit thing working hand-in-hand with The Blackshirts.

