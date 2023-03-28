North Laurel tennis picks up victories over Barbourville and Oneida Baptist | Sport

The LONDON North Laurels boys’ and girls’ tennis teams secured two wins as the Jaguars beat Barbourville in match play, 9-0, while also getting past Oneida Baptist, 8-1.
The Jaguars handed Barbourville an 8-1 loss to improve to 2-0, while the Lady Jaguars went undefeated at 2-0 with a 6-3 victory over The Lady Tigers.
The boys and girls both started well with wins over Oneida and Barbourville, said North Laurel coach Bobby Smith. The Barbourville game is always a special game with former Jag Gavin Gray returning as head coach. Especially when you add that Hasan Salim, a former doubles partner of Gavin’s, is my assistant boys coach this year. Really proud of these two and the young men they have become.
Eva and Sarah are two of the top players in the region, and it was down to the bone, he added. Sarah got up early in the first set and that was the difference. But Eva came back and played very well to take the second set. Just came up short in the superbreaker and could have gone either way.
Lucky for Lyla, Mikaela and Marlie as brand new players contributed to wins with Lyla and Brooke winning at No. 3 doubles vs. Oneida and Mikaela and Marlie won at No. 3 doubles vs. Barbourville, Smith continued. On the boys side, happy to see Colton, Jackson and Finn off to a good start, they start playing in the regular lineup. We have a few others battling for playing time at the bottom of our lineup, and hopefully that will be a strength as the season progresses.
Girls
6 North Laurel, 3 Barbourville
Single people
1. Eva Clark (NL) lost to Sarah Smith (B), 3-6, 6-2, 0-1 (8)
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) beats. Ada Valentine (B), 6-2, 6-2
3. Erin Cheek (NL) defeated. Reece Corey (B), 8-1
4. Defeats Meg Brock (NL). Rilyn Gray (B), 8-1
5. Molly Hamm (NL) beats. Regan Messer (B), 8-3
6. Taylor Vaughn (NL) lost 8-1 to Macie Bingham (B).
Doubles
1. Cheek/Brock (NL) def. Corey/Grey (B), 6-1, 6-2
2. Lyla Durham/Brooke Hubbard (NL) lost to Messer/Bingham (B), 8-6
3. Michael Moore/Marlie McDaniel (NL) defeated. Jacey Boles/Quinlyn Chrisco (B), 6-1
Boys
Single people
North Laurel 9, Barbourville 0
1. Zaid Salim (NL) defeated. Jojo Gambrel (B), 8-1
2. Jasper Jones (NL) beats. Jake Mayne (B), 8-4
3. Derek Vaughn (NL) beats. Larry Israel (B), 8-0
4. Defeating Colton Cunagin (NL). Tegan Brock (B), 8-0
5. Jackson Gilbert (NL) beats. Peyton Baker (B), 8-0
6. Fin McArdle (NL) beats. Rodney Warren (B), 8-0
Doubles
1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) beats. Gambrel/Mayne (B), 6-0, 6-3
2. Defeats Cunagin/McArdle (NL). Israel/Brock (B), 8-0
3. Defeats Joe Clay Durham/Ethan Carter (NL). Bakker/Warren (B), 8-2
Girls
North Laurel 8, Oneida Baptist 1
Single people
1. Eva Clark (NL) defeated. Jehee Yang (OB), 6-0, 6-0
2. Charlotte Griffin (NL) beats. Petos Chongprasertsak (OB), 8-2
3. Erin Cheek (NL) defeated. Alexis Bowling (OB), 8-0
4. Defeats Meg Brock (NL). Grace Suplang (OB), 8-2
5. Molly Hamm (NL) beats. Christina Laud-Hammond (OB), 8-4
6. Beats Jayci Phelps (NL). Wawa Prommanok (OB), 8-0
Doubles
1. Brock/Hamm (NL) lost to Yang/Chongprasertsak (OB), 3-6, 6-2, 0-1 (8)
2. Cheek/Phelps (NL) def. Prommanok/Laud-Hammond (O), 7-6 (5)
Boys
North Laurel 8, Oneida Baptist 1
Single people
1. Zaid Salim (NL) lost to Sam Cho (OB), 2-6, 3-6
2. Jasper Jones (NL) beats. Alex Gritton (OB), 8-1
3. Derek Vaughn (NL) beats. Jack Kim (OB), 8-2
4. Defeating Colton Cunagin (NL). Caleb Monday (OB), 8-2
5. Jackson Gilbert (NL) beats. Jonathan Fan (OB), 8-1
6. Fin McArdle (NL) beats. Jason Fann (OB), 8-4
Doubles
1. Jones/Vaughn (NL) beats. Cho/Gritton (OB), 6-3, 6-3
2. Defeats Cunagin/McArdle (NL). Israel/Brock (OB), 8-0
3. Defeats Joe Clay Durham/Ethan Carter (NL). Fan/Fan (OB), 8-5