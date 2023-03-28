Wedin accepts invitation to National Three Point Championship





HOUSTON Saint Marys Taycee Wedin has been selected to compete in the State Farm College Slam 3-Point Championship, becoming the first ever Gael to compete in the event. The match will take place at the Hoops House, located in the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston on Thursday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2. NEXT STOP, HOUSTON WELCOME TO #COLLEGE SLAM ? @andrewfunk11 ? @TayceeWedin ? @Lil_App04 SEE YOU THERE: https://t.co/G3HHOF9I0V pic.twitter.com/pKdayrz8JR College Slam (@CollegeSLAM) March 22, 2023 Each year, 24 of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s basketball players compete for bragging rights over slam dunk and 3-point shooting. The night features the Kings Hawaiian Slam Dunk Championship, the TaxAct Mens 3-Point Championship, the Womens 3-Point Shooting Championship and the Applebees Team Shootout. The winners of the men’s and women’s three-point championships will then compete in the Battle of the Champions. Since the event’s inception, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the State Farm College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Championships before advancing to the professional ranks, including Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Odyssey Sims, Tiffany Hayes, Tiffany Mitchell and Ariel Atkins. Wedin is one of the top three-point shooters in NCAA Women’s Basketball history, becoming only the 13th player of all time and the third active to make more than 400 career three-pointers. She is SMC’s and the WCC’s all-time leader in career threes made (407) and in a season (106). Wedin remains the Gaels all-time leader in career free throw percentage at 87.2 per cent. Earlier this season, she was named to the WCC All-Academic Team with a 3.733 GPA. Wedin was also named a Wooden Citizenship Cup finalist in December for her community work with Team Impact in their fellowship program. Tickets for the College Slam Dunk and 3-Point Competition are available atclick here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wccsports.com/news/2023/3/25/womens-basketball-saint-marys-wedin-accepts-college-slam-3-point-championships-invitation.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related